Best Boyfriend Ever? Ben Affleck Buys Ana de Armas an Island Paradise

Ben Affleck has been showering his girlfriend Ana de Armas with gifts, aside from the usual diamonds and fancy holidays.

To keep their relationship fun and interesting, the couple will soon have their new go-to destination.

According to Heat, the 47-year-old is buying a piece of land for their couple retreats.

"Ben's really taking his super generous streak to the next level," a source told the publication. "He wants to invest in an island paradise for him and Ana to escape to from time to time."

The tipster revealed that Affleck is planning to build a house there, and he intends to choose only the best interiors "that money can buy and everything she could ever want, including a private dock with a yacht."

The dad of three will reportedly involve the "Knives Out" actress in all of the planning stages.

The source added that Affleck's people have already reached out to realtors in different locations, and they're sending him the most expensive options.

"The coast of Hawaii, Canada, South, Central America, and the Bahamas. These places range in price from the high hundreds of thousands to tens of millions."

Luckily, the price doesn't bother the "Justice League" actor, as "There's nothing he wouldn't do for the woman he loves."

Ben Affleck's grand gesture is said to be inspired by the couple's love for traveling, since getting together early this year.

The couple loved Cuba, de Armas' native, Costa Rica, and Savanna, Georgia.

Though Affleck and de Armas' getaway may be far from civilization, the isolation won't face the 32-year-old star or the Oscar-winning actor.

"All their alone time together is what spurred Ben to do this," the source shared.

However, Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and confirmed that there's no truth to the story.

According to a representative of Ben Affleck, the story is not true and has laughed off the article.

The spokesperson added that there was no truth to the claim that Ben Affleck was buying Ana de Armas an island.

A few months into their relationship, the couple has been spotted numerous times where they look like they are in high spirits.

In June, de Armas, Affleck, and his kids jetted off on vacation together as spotted by Page Six.

The couple was first spotted making out on a romantic trip to Cuba, where fans spotted the pair packing on the PDA in the security line at Havana airport before boarding their private jet.

At that time, the media speculated that "they are definitely dating."

Though there has been no confirmation from either Ben Affleck or Ana de Armas, the couple has been photographed numerous times where they held hands, kissed, and just looked so in love with each other.

This has been the first relationship Ben Affleck has been ever since he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner divorced years ago.

Affleck also had some inner demons to fight while going through with their divorce, but these days, the actor seems to be doing okay.

Maybe it's all thanks to Ana de Armas.

