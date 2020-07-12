LeBron James Makes SHOCKING Decision About NBA Jersey

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James won't be joining most of the NBA in putting a message on the back of their jerseys.

Recently, in light of the Black Lives Matter protests and the fight against social injustices and racism, the NBA decided to allow its players to change the name on the back of their jerseys to a specific message. The league also sent out a list of statements players can put at the back of their jerseys, including "Equality." "Black Lives Matter," Vote," "I Can't Breathe" and "Justice" to name a few.

However, while several players have opted to join the movement and put a statement on their jersey, LeBron is not doing it.

In an interview with reporters on Saturday, the Lakers forward shared that it was "something that didn't really seriously resonate" with his mission. However, he did emphasize that he supports other players doing so.

"It was just something that didn't really seriously resonate with my mission," LeBron James said, per Lakers beat reporter Ryan Ward.

"This is the mission I've been on for a long time now. It's great that now a lot of people's ears are opening...We have some ears...we will continue to push the envelope."

LeBron's decision is certainly surprising, especially since he is one of the most vocal leaders in the NBA. Over the years, he has also used his platform to spark change in the community.

Nevertheless, it seems like James is planning something else in relation to the BLM movement. After all, he will be getting plenty of media attention and several opportunities to speak out as a member of the Lakers and as the best player in the league today.

The NBA restart will begin on July 30 at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. LeBron and and Lakers are currently the top team in the Western Conference and second overall in the NBA.

