Another Meghan Markle Tell-All? Jessica Mulroney Plans to EXPOSE Duchess After Being Ditched

Former royal best friend Jessica Mulroney has reportedly been trying to reach out to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in order to fix their strained friendship.

However, according to the Daily Mail, it's the end of the line for Mulroney's connection to Meghan Marke.

Sources told the news portal that the Canadian Socialite has been getting radio silence from the 38-year-old former "Suits" star, and she has said to have been warned that she will no longer be part of Meghan's inner circle.

A source told the Daily Mail, "Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship."

Now that Mulroney is at her wit's end and is getting pissed off for Meghan Markle's lack of concern for her, she is considering writing a tell-all book about the Duchess of Sussex because "she has nothing to lose."

Mulroney can side with the British royal family and tell the world that her former best friend really was a Duchess Diva.

She could also say that Meghan Markle was really protected by the royal family but the Duchess wanted to play the victim so the British people could emphatize with her.

Mulroney could give the royal watchers a fan of how Meghan Markle's mind works: If she really wanted to be Diana 2.0, if she really hurt Kate Middleton and made her cry, if she was really mean to all of the royal aides.

Aside from Prince Harry, Jessica Mulroney had the inside scoop of everything-Meghan Markle, being her former right-hand woman.

Being a close friend of Meghan Markle, the former host can expose all the plotting and schemes of the 38-year-old who announced of stepping down as senior member of the royal family in early January.

Jessica Mulroney: A User?

According to Page Six, Meghan Markle, who is currently renting the $18 million mansion of producer Tyler Perry with her husband Prince Harry and one-year-old son Archie, has also felt that Mulroney benefited from the Duchess' royal position.

An insider told the publication that the white privilege row of the former friends had given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for, and that was to cut Mulroney out of her life for good.

"She's devastated that Meghan has turned her back on her when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good - just like with her family."

It has also been reported that Jessica Mulroney isn't the only friend that Meghan has given the cold shoulder.

Friends of the Duchess have revealed that she has cut off many of her old acquaintances in Los Angeles as she prepares to become a public speaker after stepping down as a member of the royal family.

Another source told the Daily Mail, "Meghan has cut off most of her old friends. They were so excited to see her when she came back home and were expecting to hear from her."

As per their source, Meghan was hard to get hold of because of her fear that some of her friends can't be trusted to not speak about her and her family to the media.

Meghan Markle's Excuse to Finally Cut Ties With Former Fried

The falling out of their friendship became even more serious when Mulroney became embroiled in a social media row with a black influencer named Sasha Exeter last month.

According to the lifestyle blogger, she was sent abusive messages. She was threatened by the "I Do Redo" host, to ruin her career after taking offense over Exeter's posts calling people with large social media following to speak out about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Exeter also said that the 41-year-old mom used her white privilege and wealth to intimidate her.

When news of Jessica Mulroney being a racist and toxic surfaced, her reality TV show was canceled by the broadcasting network. She also lost her fashion slot on "Good Morning America."

Mulroney's partnership with a Canadian department store has also be axed, and even her husband had to step back from his hosting gig because of her connection to Jessica Mulroney.

Jessica Mulroney is married to the oldest son of the former Canadian Prime Minister, Ben Mulroney.

She attended Meghan's wedding in 2018, and her three children were part of the bridal party.

