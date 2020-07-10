Meghan Markle Ambition: Duchess Demands Mom Doria Ragland Be Given Royal Title

Meghan Markle vowed to give her mother, Doria Ragland, a royal title.

"The Duchess of Sussex believed that in light of all the charity work her mom, Doria Ragland, has done, she deserved to receive a position of status from the monarchy," a source told the National Enquirer, on their July 20, 2020, issue.

With Kate Middleton's parents will soon be bestowed royal titles given by Queen Elizabeth II or when Prince Charles becomes king, it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex wants Doria to have some sort of title as well.

According to their source, the 38-year-old former actress would have been happy if Her Majesty gave Doria the title "Countess," "Lady," or even a "Baroness."

The Duchess of Sussex said to be unfazed by the requirements that aristocrats go to British citizens.

"Meghan always thinks outside the box. She feels rules should not be followed blindly because of tradition," their source tattled.

Though the Diva Duchess is yet to get her wish, Kate Middleton's family is reportedly in line to get titles.

Michael and Carole Middleton will become earl and countess, while his brother James will be a viscount, and her sister Pippa will be a lady.

When Meghan Markle found out about the Middleton's future titles, she reportedly flipped out and is now even more determined to get Doria the title she deserves.

"Meghan is a go-getter who does things herself. She doesn't want her mother to settle when everybody else is getting titles," the insider dished to the National Enquirer.

As she and her husband, Prince Harry, are hiding in producer Tyler Perry's $18 million mega-mansion in Los Angeles, the publication reported that the former "Suits" actress has been researching other ways to elevate her mother to royal status.

According to the National Enquirer, Meghan Markle is determined to have the royal title given to her mother in September for her birthday.

Their source explained, "Official peerage titles all come from the Queen and can't be sold or transferred."

"But Doria can get a title, no problem! The Manorial Society in the UK auctions them off."

According to their source, Doria Ragland can have a "Ladyship of the Manor" for an English village for $10,000.

But Doria can be a countess or a lady - just not in England.

National Enquirer said that you could purchase titles all over the world by searching the internet. It goes as low as $100.

News of Meghan Markle is planning to give her mom a royal title should be taken with a grain of salt.

As previously reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had given up their HRH titles just when they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

It would be weird for her mom to have a title, while she and her husband has no more royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also asked by many royal fans to give up their Duke and Duchess titles following their insulting comments about the Commonwealth and attacking Queen Elizabeth II in one of their recent videos.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Failure: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed In Them Since Last Year

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles