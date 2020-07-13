Gifts For Women: 5 Epic Beauty Gift Sets You Can Give To Your Female BFF!

Lady besties are like your sisters from another mother. They will be there in good times and bad, cheer you during your shining moments, and scold you when you needed a good awakening from your decisions.

Girl friends are like a gift from God, better than a boyfriend or a partner. So what is the best way to make them feel loved and special? Send them gifts that they will cherish and love to use during their "me time" or in one of your sleepover sesh.

With the coronavirus threat all over the place, we know it's going to be hard to go shopping and look for the best gift for your BFF. That is why we have rounded up the top five best gift sets you can easily purchase in Amazon and send directly to your BFF's home.

Life Around 2 Angels Bath Bombs

Give your besties a luxury bath experience even when you are miles apart with this Life Around 2 Angels Bath Bombs. This set comes with 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs that contain relaxing fragrances.

Your girlfriends will surely enjoy the scents such as Angel, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Fun in the Shower, Fun on the Beach, Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Love, Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, Shea & Coconut, and Victorian Rose.

Aside from its hotel-like vibes fragrances, what we love most about this bath bombs set is that some of it come with artificial coloring and flower petals, making each bath more deluxe.

Arbit Gel Nail Polish

If your bestie is fond of expressing herself by playing with her nail colors, this Arbit Gel Nail polish set is the perfect gift. It is a 24-pieces extensive nail polish set with base, glossy and matte topcoat. She will surely enjoy all the trendy colors suitable for every occasion.

Giving her this set will not only level up her pamper time but also keep her safe from harmful polish products, as this set is made from non-toxic ingredients. It is very easy to apply and provides shiny, smooth and flawless coverage that can last up to 21 days.

BESTOPE Makeup Brushes Set

Let your makeup enthusiast bestie practice her skills using this Bestope professional brush sets. This set is complete with five pieces of kabuki brusher, 11 different precision brushes, five beauty blenders or makeup sponge, and a bonus brush cleaner to keep her tools neat and clean. It also comes with a chic black drawstring bag with printed rose gold letters.

Aveeno Ultimate Radiance Collection

Let your girlfriends pamper their skin with this ultimate skincare giftset from Aveeno. It includes Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub to keep her face dirt-free; Positively Radiant MaxGlow Infusion Serum Drops to keep her skin moisturized and glowing; and Positively Radiant MaxGlow Peel-Off Face Mask to make her skin energized even on lockdown.

Lagunamoon Essential Oils

Give your besties the gift of relaxation by sending her this set of six pure essential oil. Each scent comes with its relaxing benefits such as lemon for calmness, peppermint for concentration, orange for peace, lavender for alertness, eucalyptus for optimism, and tea tree for mental strength.

This set is perfect for diffusion, vaporizing, inhalation, cleaning, massage, oil burner, perfume, and home care.

READ MORE: 5 Body Wash To Stay Clean And Fresh All Throughout The Summer At Home

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles