Prince Charles Power: 3 MAJOR Plans That Could Make Or Break The Royal Family

The British royal family has been struck with huge controversies involving its senior members, which have resulted in a massive blow to the institution's reputation.

To recall, Prince Andrew -- who is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II -- has been plagued by a scandal involving his friendship with the deceased American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His association with the billionaire criminal has prompted him to resign from public duties for the "foreseeable future" following his disastrous interview with BBC's Newsnight last November 2019.

A couple of months after the Duke of York's announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell news of stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Firm, as they chose to live their life outside the U.K.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old prince mentioned that he wanted to take a "leap of faith" to build a more peaceful life as the family of three tries to become financially independent.

Following the two consecutive scandals that the royal family has faced brought by three senior royals, Prince Charles is said to be planning to make major changes in the monarchy once he becomes the king.

Slimming Down The Royal Family

The 71-year-old royal, who is also considered as the longest-serving heir-apparent, was reportedly desperate to slim down the monarchy to avoid future drama and scandals that would damage the image of the royal family.

It was said that the Prince of Wales has been planning to reduce the number of full-time working royals by axing those who are not close to the throne. This means Prince Harry and Meghan -- whose titles have been revoked by the Queen -- could possibly not return to the monarchy even if they want to.

Aside from this, ITV Royal Editor Camilla Tominey pointed out that Prince Charles' modernized institution would only highlight senior members such as the Queen, Prince William, and eventually, Prince George, as the royal family's main representatives.

Tominey added that the heir to the throne's new vision will focus on being more "relatable" and "touchable" instead of "cut off and cold".

Dampening Sense Of Entitlement Among Royals

Another possible change in the monarchy that the Prince of Wales is eyeing is reshaping the institution by following their other European counterparts and "dampening a sense of entitlement among royals," as cited by Express.co.uk.

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne claimed that with the new institution, the privilege of being a senior royal member will be balanced out by their responsibilities in the Firm.

"Like the Windsors' relatives who reign in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, and Spain, he prefers to dampen a sense of entitlement among royals. Being born as a Windsor is a privilege, but it doesn't mean that being a certain number in line to the throne means an entitlement to housing and other perks of The Firm," Cawthorne shared.

Royal Intervention On Political Issues

Unlike the Queen, who would rather observe and veer away from political affairs, Prince Charles is considered to be the most outspoken royal and has publicly given his stance on issues ranging from climate change and architecture down to alternative medicine and such

Furthermore, one source claimed that the royal believes one of his duties is to relay public opinion to those in power and to stand to his "beliefs and contributions."

With Prince Charles being the outspoken king, some are worried that this might "seriously damage" the reputation of the institution.

