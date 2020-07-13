Free Britney Spears: Pop Princess Was 'Set Up and LIED To' by Her Dad to Gain Conservatorship

Is Britney Spears a victim of her father's own cruelty and selfishness?

According to the pop princess's former photographer, it may be the case.

Andrew Gallery has gone viral on the video streaming platform TikTok for reading a letter that Spears has reportedly written about her conservatorship.

"I've seen all this stuff about the #FreeBritney movement, and I feel compelled to say something about this now," Gallery started the video.

He explained that he worked on Spears' 2008 MTV documentary, "Britney: For the Record," and said that the two became close friends as they spent every day together on tour.

"And at that time, she gave me a letter that she wanted me to read to you guys."

The photographer explained that the conservators, Britney's dad Jamie, destroyed the handwritten letter, but Gallery made a copy of it before it happened.

He showed it a couple of times throughout his TikTok videos.

The letter was written in the third-person POV, where they described Spears as a "completely different person" compared to her more troubled self.

"What happened to Britney was a year ago, and people need to get with the times," the writer referred to Spears' breakdown in 2007 until 2008.

The letter describes how the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker was supposedly forced to divorce Kevin Federline and give up custody of her two sons, Jayden and Sean.

"As for Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers because she went to visit him in New York and he wouldn't see her and the children, and her lawyers said if she doesn't divorce him, he's going to do it himself."

"She was lied to and set up," the letter went on.

"Her children were taken away, and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances."

The "Toxic" singer went on to state that she "has no rights" and that her conservatorship will go on as long as "the people are getting paid," however, Britney Spears added that "it doesn't make it right at all."

Spears described herself as a "very giving person" but would "love to get the respect she deserves."

As of July 2020, Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship for twelve years.

Gallery's posts on TikTok gathered a million views since he uploaded them on Saturday.

Last March 2019, the #FreeBritney movement gained traction after entering into a psychiatric facility, and many believed it was against her will.

Fans of the former Disney star protested outside of West Hollywood City Hall the next month.

The 38-year-old blonde singer has yet to address the letter or claim ownership over it publicly. She also hasn't been vocal over the social media campaign #FreeBritney. However, she addressed trolls and haters on Instagram.

Writing on her Instagram, she said, "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy."

Nevertheless, her father Jamie has stepped down as her conservator last September 2018, and her care manager Jodi Montgomery took over a temporary conservator. The next hearing will be in September, as it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

