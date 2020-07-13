Meghan Markle Lost Opportunity To Be Power Player When Prince Charles Becomes King

Maybe it was a wrong move for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior members of the royal family, as a royal expert, revealed that the Duke and Duchess were supposed to have important roles within the monarchy.

Though Prince Charles has always favored having only a few royal family members who will become full-time, he didn't plan on axing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was reported that the Prince of Wales was "delighted" that his son married the former "Suits" star and planned to expand their roles once he took over the crown.

In his planned inner circle includes the Sussexes, according to royal author Nigel Cawthorne.

He spoke to Express UK and said, "He was delighted and undoubtedly, would have continued to draw the Sussexes in more and more and would have tried to expand their role within The Firm, as much as could be expected."

But now that the couple has officially moved to the US to live a different life, that only meant that their position in the royal family "had to come to an end."

"Of course, when they decided to emigrate all that had to come to an end as there is no such thing as an absentee HRH," Cawthorne added.

He further added, "He saw that the marriage of the Sussexes brought Harry great happiness and that it created at the same time a new story for the monarchy that resonated deeply both in Britain but also in the Commonwealth and other English-speaking countries."

Prince Charles has long preferred having a smaller monarchy as he saw other European countries as an example.

According to him, a new royal structure will "dampen a sense of entitlement" among young members.

Moreover, the 72-year-old heir believes that the HRH status should come with responsibility, and not all members of the royal family are suited to it.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to quit, Cawthorne believes that Prince Charles "no doubt regrets" their decision.

As a loving father and the future King, he was hoping to have his son by his side as he planned his "slimmed-down" version of the monarchy.

As the heir apparent to the throne, Prince Charles is logical and can quickly adapt to his future plans. But he is likely being saddened if he is thinking like a father.

"Although he no doubts regrets their decision as a father, he is not a rigid thinker," Cawthorne said.

However, he alleges that though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "well-loved by the British public," the British royal family shouldn't just rely on its family members alone.

"Both Harry and Meghan are popular, but so are other senior members of the royal family and the monarchy is not just about family."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were supposed to be working as part-time royals, a unique position that would allow them to represent the crown through royal visits and tours while taking profitable ventures.

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II and her senior aides didn't take it lightly.

The couple was asked to step down full-time and permanently relinquish their HRH titles and no longer carry out royal engagements.

