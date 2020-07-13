Jada Pinkett Smith Scandal: August Alsina Breaks Silence After Major 'Entanglement' Revelation!

One of Hollywood's power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith broke the internet over the weekend after finally addressing the cheating allegations involving rapper August Alsina.

During the confrontation at Jada's famous "Red Table Talk," the 48-year-old actress labeled her previous relationship with Alsina as an "entanglement." According to the mother-of-two, the romantic involvement happened years ago when she and Will were on a break from their marriage.

The "Bad Boys For Life" star echoed Jada's explanation and said during that time, he thought he was done with Jada and their relationship was totally over.

Will Smith's Blessing?

Before the sensational "Red Table Talk," Alsina claimed that Will gave him his blessing to be in a relationship with his wife.

In an interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio host Angela Yee, Alsina said that they had a man-to-man conversation.

"Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing," Alsina said.

He also confessed to being madly in love with Jada at that time and explained how devoted he was to give himself for the relationship.

In an Instagram post, Alsina stood by his "truth" and said that there is no right or wrong in the issue.

However, during Jada and Will's confrontation, she denied that her husband gave the 27-year-old singer permission to have an "entanglement" while their marriage is still on.

Jada explained that she understands how Alsina could perceive that conversation as permission to mingle with a married woman. She made it clear that Alsina has never been a homewrecker in the family.

The couple, who has been married for 23 years, also set the record straight that everything happened in the past and that their relationship is now at the stage where they share "unconditional love.

August Alsina's Reaction

Since Will and Jada's bombshell revelation, the famous "entanglement" has been a trending topic on social media and even led to funny memes and jokes targeting Alsina.

Because of this, the "No Love" singer could not help but express his frustration over the whole drama that led people to be all eyes on him.

"Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!" Alsina wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Alsina said: "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It's always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people, genuine love. Whole-time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!"

Who Is August Alsina?

Alsina is a Louisiana native whose career started when he released his first mixtape called "the Product" in 2012. However, he started professionally singing at the age of 14.

His 2014 album "Testimony" spent 60 weeks on the Billboard charts and made it on Billboard 200's second spot.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Shock: How Katy Perry Made Jen Cry

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles