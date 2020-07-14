Prince Harry Despair: 3 Things He Lost For Choosing Meghan Markle Apart From Title

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be all smiles whenever they are out and about or during video calls, usually to volunteer or talk about some social issue, reports of Prince Harry regretting moving out of UK keep coming up.

It appears to be that in reality, Megxit only benefits Meghan Markle and that even though the world is presently plunged into a pandemic, Markle is quite at peace with being back in her hometown while her husband is getting more and more angsty by the day. Here are three things Prince Harry lost with Megxit, based on different royal insiders' revelations.

Prince Harry Lost His Plot in Life

According to a royal photographer who has been taking picture of the royal family, including Prince Harry, revealed that following his marriage to Meghan Markle, the duke simply lost his plot. In essence, he lost his purpose and direction in life. Harsh.

Arthur Edwards, the veteran royal photographer, said that when Harry went out his way to publicly criticize the British Commonwealth, it was apparent that he already lost his sense of self. It was not only because he was saying something negative about the Commonwealth, but because he was criticizing his own grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The royal photographer added that Harry must be listening only to his wife, and coming up with all these faulty comments. "Any country can look back and find faults, but we learn from history and move on. Harry should stop listening to his wife, who is obviously filling him full of these ideas," he said.

Prince Lost His Peace

Being in LA, even though everything has slowed down because of the pandemic is hardly the peace and stability that Prince Harry allegedly wanted. According to one royal commenter, there is a difficult irony to their departure that made this dream essentially impossible.

Speaking ate Sentebale charity dinner in London last January, the Duke of Sussex explained his Megxit decision. "I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life," he said.

However, the moment they set foot in the US, it seemed that the only way they can achieve financial independence is to let people into their lives and ruin the peace they are allegedly trying to build. evidence? The countless books that have been written and will be written about them.

Speaking with Express UK, the commenter claimed that it is ironic that Prince Harry could be so traumatized by the media, not just because of what Meghan Markle allegedly gone through, but because of what his mom, Princess Diana went through. It's ironic because no less than four books are in the works about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives, which would invite attention that they reportedly did not want!

Prince Harry Lost His Relevance

Given that prince Harry has grown up essentially being a prince, he's used the having the limelight at him. Even if he says he's tired of it and he feels suffocated by it, it was essentially his life. Everything he does will be covered by the media, so moving to LA where celebrities reigned supreme can certainly rain on his parade.

More so when Meghan Markle IS the celebrity and not him. More so when it is still the UK media that is keeping tabs at them and waiting negative stuff about them, while the US media essentially treat them just like ordinary celebrities, and not even AS big as the A-list stars.

Meghan Markle plans to chase her Hollywood dream once more, but since COVID struck, it has to be set aside first. Prince Harry wants to be involved in different speaking arrangements but for the same reason has to forget that for a while. Moreover, even if they get into Hollywood and their speaking arrangements, Americans are not likely to treat them in the level Prince Harry got used to be treated in the UK.

In the first place, some vocal Americans did not want them to be in the US. Not only are they ex-royals, they were also deemed as hypocrites for saying they do not want attention but still doing things that garners it, and for saying they will not live in the US because Trump is the president, but here they are.

