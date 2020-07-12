Prince Harry Suffering: Meghan Markle Positivity Becoming Toxic

Prince Harry can no longer stand the LA - the same Meghan Markle felt when they were still in the UK. Prince Harry does not think there's anything wrong with UK per se, but he feels lost, more so when faced with his wife's too positive energy.

In short, Prince Harry is starting to think Meghan Markle has toxic positivity.

According to Tom Quinn, a royal author, Prince Harry is struggling to find a stable role for himself in America. He was quite settled in his role in the UK but cannot find his sense of purpose in LA.

This, even though he is with his wife Meghan Markle and child, Baby Archie. In fact, his feelings are almost identical to what Meghan Markle was feeling in the UK.

Prince Harry: Meghan Markle Toxic?

The two officially stepped down as royals in March, after the controversial decision called "Megxit." They officially planned to make a new life in the US, with Meghan Markle pursuing her Hollywood dreams once more. They were very, very positive about their future.

Originally, Prince Harry was to become busy with all sorts of speaking engagements and their charity. However, the COVID-19 wreaked havoc on their plans and they are starting to find their new life not as easy as they thought it would be.

While Meghan Markle is very positive about their future despite all these uncertainties, Prince Harry is not. In fact, he's starting to think Markle's positivity as the reason why they are in the fiasco in the first place.

According to Tom Quinn, Prince Harry is starting to realized that him being "swept up in Meghan's positive energy" has become a bane in their relationship.

"Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here," Quinn explained.

Quinn added that Meghan Markle's positive energy has literally swept Harry off his feet ever since they tied the knot in 2018. However, he has started to feel angsty and worried that he cannot "fill the days" in LA.

'It's always been a problem, early on in the relationship, Meghan is a dynamo, she's full of positive energy that would sweep Harry along but once the honeymoon is over, you still have to fill the days," Quinn added.

The author claimed that Prince Harry is not only struggling with his living circumstances, so far gone from what he is used to, but he's also struggling with the thought of still being jobless.

Maybe a job would change everything, maybe not.

He's essentially now seeing how hard it was for Meghan Markle to get settled in the UK when it was not her regular scene. Earlier this week, the Duchess was criticized by London-based royal photographer, Arthur Edwards.

Meghan Markle Abused British People?

According to the critic, Meghan Markle did not have any plans of settling in the UK at all when she married Prince Harry. This was a grave abuse on the part of Markle because even though she did not plan to stay in the UK, she and Prince Harry had the gall of spending £2.4million of taxpayers' money to refurbish Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking with TalkRadio, the critic lamented all the house refurbishment for nothing.

Arthur also lamented the fact that Prince Harry basically transformed over night after becoming Meghan Markle's wife. Arthur had been the royal family photographer since Prince Harry was born, so they did strike a bond. However, when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, the duke has gone "completely sour" towards Arthur.

"He didn't talk to me for a year. I've been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her," Arthur grouched.

