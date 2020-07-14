Kim Kardashian Naked? 3 Wardrobe Malfunctions That Embarrassed Kim K

Kim Kardashian's mantra might be "if you've got it, flaunt it." After all, she is usually spotted in risque and daring outfits which results in a wardrobe malfunction.

The KKW Beauty founder, who has made a fortune and successfully built an empire out of being always in the spotlight, has also had her fair share of fashion mishaps and some eyebrow-raising wardrobe moments over the past years.

From classic nip slips to donning the wrong choice of clothing, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star would not let a single "oh no" moment ruin her day.

Having said that, for all those searching "Kim Kardashian naked" on google, here is a look at the famous Kardashian's most embarrassing fashion failures that she has smiled her way through.

The Cheeky Reveal

First on the list is during her New York trip with husband and hip-hop icon Kanye West in 2015. It was when the famous couple followed a regular airport security protocol as they were catching a departing flight out of Los Angeles.

Wearing a tight pair of denim pants, cropped leather jacket with white fur, and a black tee, the reality star bent down to put on her sky-high heels after passing a security check.

Unfortunately, she gave the crowd a view of her famous backside as she accidentally showed her buttock cleavage after her low rise jeans rode down way too low.

Unaware of a little wardrobe malfunction, Kim and Kanye continued out of the airport as though nothing happened.

Kim K's Nip Slip During 2018's Winter Wonderland

The 39-year-old "KUWTK" star is an epitome of endless confidence and has mastered the art of self-promotion may it be good or bad.

Interestingly, the socialite had once again made it to the headlines and caught the attention of many after a major wardrobe malfunction at her Christmas Eve party.

To recall, the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan really dedicated their time and effort to plan a lavish holiday party, and for their 2018 celebration, the family chose to have a sort of winter wonderland vibe -- complete with faux snow and a slope.

Kim wore a dazzling white silk dress that showed off her famous curves and a very deep plunging neckline.

According to previous reports, the "Yeezy" creator warned the reality star that the dress was a terrible and dangerous idea, but she brushed off Kanye's advice and strutted wearing the ultra-chic ensemble.

As it turns out, his husband was right after all. When the mother-of-four decided to slide down the slope alongside her longtime friend Paris Hilton, she made a major nip slip as they rode down the sled.

Spanx Display

Another fashion trend that the Kardashian billionaire cannot escape is her love-hate relationship with Spanx.

The reality star has been vocal about using multiple Spanx to conceal her imperfections under those ultra-tight bodycon dresses.

In one instance, however, Kim K decided to go for the Barbie look as she stepped out of the red carpet for the "What Goes Around Comes Around" party in Los Angeles -- sporting the tightest pink latex dress while showing off her nude Spanx.

She's a Barbie girl! @KimKardashian steps out in Beverly Hills in a pink latex dresshttps://t.co/V20VzhXXJZ pic.twitter.com/rEsTBK3fXB — ET Canada (@ETCanada) August 22, 2018

She later on adjusted her Spanx to hide it under her relatively short dress.

