Beyonce True Colors: Kelly Rowland Reveals Why Being Queen B Bandmate Was TORTURE

For the first time since being in Destiny's Child, singer and TV personality, Kelly Rowland have finally talked about how it was working with her more popular bandmate, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

While mentoring a contestant on "The Voice Australia" early this week, Rowland empathized with Chris Sebastian's experience of feeling overshadowed by his older brother.

She told him, "I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it's like being in a girl group with Beyoncé?"

Even though Beyoncé has gotten even more successful than her other bandmates, Rowland revealed that living in the shadow of her friend sometimes felt overwhelming.

She added, "I would torture myself in my head. Like, I can't wear this dress because they're going to say it's like B. Or I can't have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They're going to compare anyways."

Kelly Rowland admitted that she wouldn't deny that she wasn't bothered by all the comparisons.

"There was a whole decade, if I'm completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder."

The 39-year-old performer started working with Beyoncé Knowles as part of the 1990's band, Girl's Tyme.

Seven years later, they transformed that band into Destiny's Child. Michelle Williams then joined the group's ever-changing lineup by 2000.

With Williams joining, it ultimately created the final trio that many fans are most familiar with today.

Their band had massive hits and even women two Grammy awards.

However, they disbanded in 2006.

It was reported that Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter have all remained close.

It was also evident, as they reunited in 2018 for Beyoncé's historic Coachella performance. Despite several reports suggest that they were reuniting, there have been no confirmation from each member and their representatives.

Kelly Rowland has won a couple of awards after becoming a solo artist, including the Billboard and Soul Train Music Awards, and was even nominated for two Grammys.

In her entire career as a solo artist, her debut album "Simply Deep" hit the number one spot in the charts while her famous single "Dilemma," which featured rapper Nelly, also topped the singles charts.

She has released a total of four albums and is planning on releasing the fifth one.

But it didn't mean that she didn't strive to have a career like her friend.

She spoke in an interview in 2013 that all she ever wanted was to achieve her own level of success without being compared.

Though she wishes to have a successful career like Beyoncé, she doesn't want to be on Queen B's level.

Rowland recalled often being asked, "'When you gon' do this like Bey?'"

She then revealed her frustration saying, "You're hearing it all the time that to you, it starts to sound like a normal thing when it's not."

Speaking further of her heartbreak, Rowland said that it would be a boring world if "we all did the same thing" repeatedly.

