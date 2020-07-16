8 Lip Balms That Smell So Delicious You’ll Want To Eat Them

Ever wanted to care for your lips but they're just extremely sticky and doesn't feel good?

Here are some of the best lip balms in the market that would make you want to eat them.

eos Super Soft Shea Stick Lip Balm, Coconut Milk and Pineapple Passionfruit

eos has always been a reliable brand when it comes to moisturizing your lips. It comes with that distinct "eos" vibe with its catchy colors and packaging, that now features the delicious flavors of coconut milk and pineapple passionfruit. These new flavors are packed with shea butter, coconut oil and jojoba seed oil that complete your summer mood.

NOONI Applebutter Overnight Lip Mask

This Korean skincare product is known for its power to relieve cracks on the lips, keeps them moisturized and protected overnight. It is infused with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) from apple water that gently exfoliates dry lips, as well as mint extract that soothes stressed lips, and various vitamins that keep it moisturized. True to its company's vision of keeping their products simple while delivering maximum effects, Nooni's Applebutter lip mask is a to-go lip balm for those looking for a guaranteed lip treatment.

Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Lip Balm, Unicorn Magic

How could one resist this cute unicorn lip balm? Soothing lips since 1973, Lip Smacker's signature flavor never fails to put smiles all over the world as it guarantees to leave your lips moisturized, soft and glossy.

Burt's Bees Flavor Crystals 100% Natural Lip Balm, Red Raspberry with Beeswax & Fruit Extracts

Bursting with the fruity and juicy flavor of raspberry, Burt's Bees Flavor Crystals Natural Lip Balm gives you smooth and moisturized lips with just one swipe. This conditioning lip care contains beeswax, Vitamin E, coconut oil, sunflower oil and red raspberry extract that keep your lips healthy and soft. An all-natural product, this lip balm is a must-have in your purse if you want to add a little flavor in your smile.

LANEIGE LIP SLEEPING MASK Berry

This Korean skincare giant is known for their innovative and effective products, and this lip mask is no exception. Rich in Vitamin C and anti-oxidants, the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask gives your lips the essential moisture boost while you get a good night's rest, all while you wear that fruity berry scent.

Nivea POP Ball Lip Balm - Watermelon and Pomegranate

A staple brand when it comes to moisturizers, Nivea packs this lip balm with all its essential ingredients like shea butter and Ricinus Seed oil. This lip balm not only relieves your lips of unwanted and painful cracks, but also keeps it hydrated for a long time while leaving a delicate sensation.

Lip Smacker Cup Lip Balm, Dr Pepper

Lip Smacker continues to provide reliable treatment on the lips while providing a quirky treat aesthetically too. With their new Dr. Pepper lip balm that resembles a soda cup complete with ice and straw, Lip Smacker really knows how to put the fun their presentations. But rest assured that though your lips may taste like Dr. Pepper, they are being moisturized and protected. It will be hard not to keep swiping these on your lips.

Palmer's Palm Coco Butter Lip Balm

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Lip Balm not only hydrates dry lips, but also leaves a long-lasting moisturizing effect and SPF 15 that keeps it protected. Enriched with Vitamin E, cocoa butter and Carnauba wax, this lip balm helps renew chapped lips and prevents you from having them again.

