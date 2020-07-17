Queen's Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth II NO Longer The Most Popular Royal!

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, is considered one of the most important figures not only in the U.K but in the whole world.

For more than six decades, Her Majesty the Queen has been at the forefront of the institution and has turned the British royal family into a global brand that continues to attract worldwide fascination.

Kate Middleton Outshined Queen Elizabeth II

However, with new members joining the monarchy, one royal stood out and transformed into a confident and driven duchess that she is today.

In the latest royal family news, Kate Middleton has swooped her way to the top and has been hailed as the "most popular member of the royal damily" -- ahead of Queen Elizabeth II and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Based on the survey conducted by Daily Mirror, the 38-year-old duchess took the top spot and gained 35 percent of the votes, proving that she is a fan-favorite.

The 94-year-old monarch ended up in the second spot with 928 votes, followed by his grandson Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, came in as the fifth favorite most popular royal due to her hundreds of patronages and several royal engagements every year.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, fell to sixth place, while Zara Tindall (who doesn't have an HRH title) came in at seventh.

Meanwhile, Sophie Wessex, who has been dubbed as the royal family's "secret weapon," is in the eighth spot after stepping up to her A-game during the coronavirus pandemic. She has also been actively doing public duties following the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Unfortunately, Prince Charles gained only 120 votes while Duchess Camilla had 74 votes, which placed them at the ninth and 10th spot.

Hard Work Pays Off!

Furthermore, royal expert and Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers claimed that the Cambridges' popularity has increased over these past few months as they led the monarchy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the Sussexes' popularity went downhill after resigning from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moving to the U.S.

"Harry used to top these polls for eons over the last few years, didn't he and his star is wavering a little bit in certain quarters," Myers mentioned on his show "Pod Save the Queen" together with co-host Ann Gripper.

The royal expert also mentioned Prince William and Kate's contribution to the royal family.

"The Queen, obviously, was front and center for many years before him. But I think this is an indication of how well the Cambridges have done."

Meanwhile, Gripper pointed out how the second in line to the throne was "being a dab hand, both alongside Kate and on his own and very visible during the lockdown, and showing a bit more of his personal side."

She also stressed the great "disappointment" of the public towards Meghan after choosing to leave the U.K.

"Again, I think there's probably a feeling of big hopes and expectations and disappointment that it's not quite how we thought it would be. And maybe some people say, 'Well, they're not quite royal anymore,'" Gripper added.

