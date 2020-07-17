Daily Face Moisturizers To Keep Your Face Hydrated Even While Wearing Masks Everyday

Amid the COVID-19 pandmeic, people are urged to follow protocols such as social distancing and wearing protective gears like face masks and face shields in hopes to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

As most of us try to adjust and live in the "new normal" set up, we can't escape the fact that it will take some time to cope up with these arrangements.

For example, wearing a face mask is significantly uncomfortable. However, this is the only way to protect ourselves from the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Aside from the suffocating feeling, it can also cause glasses to fog up. Furthermore, wearing a face mask every single day can lead to breakouts -- which is popularly called mask acne or "maskne."

According to dermatologists, this occurs when skin oils, sweat and bacteria are trapped in the skin while wearing your mask.

Beauty experts recommend washing your face regularly using mild cleansers. They advise doing this twice a day: before and after wearing a mask.

Another tip is to skip your makeup routine and apply moisturizer instead. Through this way, you can prevent dryness and repair the skin's natural protective barriers that are mostly around the mouth, chin and cheeks areas.

Having said that, here are the top three recommended daily face moisturizers to keep your skin fresh and hydrated -- all of which are available in Amazon.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer

This super-light face moisturizer is a cult favorite, and a lot of beauty gurus swore by this.

Since it is in a gel formula, it is easily absorbed by the skin without a sticky feeling, all while providing hydration and moisture.

It also features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, dye-free and fragrance-free, which is suited even for those who have sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream

Another lightweight face moisturizer is this Garnier refreshing moisturizer in the gel-cream formula.

This product features an oil-free moisturizer that instantly locks the skin's moisture.

It is made with natural ingredients such as Vitamin C, which helps protects skin cells from damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure, as well as fruit water that acts as an antioxidant complex.

MARYANN Organics Collagen Cream - Anti Aging Face Moisturizer

Last on our list is this, anti-aging face lotion from Maryann organics.

It contains natural ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, citric acid and Vitamin C combined with collagen, which can bring a powerful anti-wrinkle effect.

This can also support cell renewal and boost the skin's elasticity and radiance by reducing the common signs of age such as dry and flaky skin.

READ MORE: 3 Makeup Wipes So You Do Not Sleep With Waterproof Mascara

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles