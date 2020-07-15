3 Makeup Wipes So You Do Not Sleep With Waterproof Mascara

Having a clean and moisturized face before going to bed is a must, whether or not you wear makeup or your skin suffers from acne.

Using mild cleansers help remove bacteria and oils that can cause clogged pores and breakout.

However, not all makeup can be removed with just face cleansers, most especially if you are using waterproof face products such as mascara or lipstick.

Beauty gurus recommend double cleansing using oils, creams or wipes -- depending on your preference.

If you are an the go-type like me, who wants to remove all the excess makeup in just one swipe, I would say that using makeup remover wipe will be convenient.

Unfortunately, dermatologists advise not to depend solely on makeup wipes, as it is not considered as a replacement for facial cleansers.

Luckily, there are loads of facial wipes in the market which can be perfect for removing waterproof makeup without leaving our skin dry and irritated.

Neutrogena Day & Night Wipes With Makeup Remover Face Cleansing Towelettes

These Neutrogena cleansing towelettes are designed to be gentle but effective in dissolving all traces of dirt, oil, and even stubborn waterproof mascara, so you wouldn' have to wake up with dark panda eyes.

Since it is alcohol-free, it is formulated to be gentle on the eyes and suitable for those with sensitive skin.

As a bonus, these facial wipes have a unique calming scent to help you unwind after a long, stressful day while leaving your skin clean and ready for a good night's sleep.

Moreover, this 3-pack set includes two 25-count packs of makeup remover cleansing towelettes and one 25-count pack of night cleansing towelettes.

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Facial Cleansing Wipes

Known for its mild and gentle products, this Aveeno makeup removing cleansing wipes is specifically formulated to leave sensitive skin feeling soothed and more balanced, as it helps calm those irritated and dry skin.

With its natural ingredient called feverfew extract, it gives anti-irritant and calming benefits that are commonly used for products catering for sensitive skin.

Moreover, it offers a gentle cleanse on the face by removing dirt, oil and makeup while leaving the skin free from excess oils and bacteria.

Aside from this, it also has non-comedogenic and oil-free formulas that won't clog or block pores.

It is also suited for super sensitive skin because it is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested.

One pack of this Aveeno makeup remover wipes contains 25 towelettes that can be used not only for the face but also for the hands.

Simple Kind to Skin Facial Cleansing Wipes Cleanser & Makeup Remover for All Skin Types

As mentioned earlier, beauty experts recommend to double cleanse your face if you are using waterproof makeup.

Most women use micellar water because it gently cleanses the face and contains moisturizing ingredients that won't leave your skin dry.

Fortunately, Simple Kind has a makeup remover that contains micelles bubbles, which can help lift makeup and unclog pores without artificial perfume, dyes, and other harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.

