Tom Cruise Difficult? 'Mission Impossible' Actress 'Terrified and Insecure' While Working With Him

Besides his good looks and fantastic acting skills, Tom Cruise is also known for being Hollywood's ultimate perfectionist.

At one point, his meticulousness got so intense that it terrified some of his co-workers.

Thandie Newton, who worked with Cruise for the movie "Mission: Impossible 2," detailed how it was a nightmare working on set with the actor and admitted how she was so scared of him.

The 47-year-old actress described how Tom Cruise was a very "dominant" person, and added how the A-list celebrity tried extremely hard to be a nice person.

"But the pressure. He takes on a lot."

Newton also specified how she got worried when one scene wasn't panning out as they had hoped.

"This scene was happening, and Tom was not happy with what I was doing. And he gets so frustrated with having to try and explain," Newton explained.

Newton added how Cruise was the "most unhelpful" actor when he made her switch roles with him so he could show her how she could do her lines.

"It just pushed me further into a place of terror, and insecurity.it was a real shame."

Though Thandie Newton said that Cruise was "not horrible," Cruise was the type of person who was stressed by the filmmaking process.

Leave it to the 58-year-old overachiever to also be excel at stressing people out.

She recalled the time where she saw a red spot on Cruise's face and at the end of the night, it suddenly had a big zit there.

Newton shared, "I kid you not - this is how his metabolism is so fierce - he had a big whitehead where that red dot was."

The "Westworld" star alleged, "It would take anyone else 48 hours to manifest a zit."

Newton also revealed how Cruise sent her Christmas gifts once, which has links to his controversial religion.

It reportedly included a book with "the greatest hits of Scientology, a bit like a bible kind of thing, " said the actress."

A couple of days after Newton's admission, Tom Cruise's former wife, Katie Holmes, gave a subtle nod to the actress by following her on Instagram.

In 2012, The 41-year-old and their daughter, Suri Cruise, left Tom Cruise in a reportedly "highly coordinated and secretive operation" after six years of marriage.

The actress has said to have succeeded in strong-arming an organization that has been known for getting its way against everyone, including Cruise's ex-wife Nicole Kidman, up to the IRS.

A source told Us Weekly at that time, "She pulled it off brilliantly."

Since then, Holmes and her 14-year-old daughter lives in New York City and have never looked back.

"It took incredible strength of character to rebuild a new life with her only child," the source added.

Since her divorce, Katie Holmes has been quiet about her former husband. Despite that, she did open up about how the separation has treated her just recently.

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it."

Though she recalled having funny moments and being out in public, she said how many people were always following them around to catch a glimpse of Tom Cruise's baby.

Now, they're doing okay, and Cruise hasn't reached out to them since.

