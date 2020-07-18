Royal Knight: Queen Elizabeth II Knights 100-Year-Old British Hero!

Queen Elizabeth II successfully concluded her first official engagement in person by knighting Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British hero who recently went viral online.

Busy Day For The Queen

On Friday, the Queen had a busy royal day as her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice of York, finally got married to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private and exclusive ceremony in Windsor.

Princess Beatrice's wedding had been moved multiple times since last year due to Prince Andrew's issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

But after Her Majesty joined in the royal wedding, she accomplished her scheduled obligation for the special knighthood ceremony of Captain Sir Moore.

A New Knight!

According to The Telegraph, the investiture aimed to honor Captain Moore for raising more than $36 million funds for NHS charities. His fundraising efforts encouraged the public to donate millions of dollars to NHS charities to help them amid the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The 100-year-old British hero has also been recognized for walking more than 100 laps around his garden in his Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, home.

"I am absolutely overawed," Captain Sir Moore said before calling the day an outstanding one. "This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well - what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me."

Queen Elizabeth II then personally thanked him for his works and contribution before she used the sword of her father, George VI, to bestow the insignia of Knight Bachelor upon Captain Sir Moore.

The veteran was accompanied by his daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and granddaughter for the ceremony at the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

"It is just the most sensational day, of all of the things Tom's been honored by this is truly the icing on the cake," Mrs. Ingram-Moore said.

Meanwhile, the monarchy also shared the Captain Sir Moore's rare and special moments through the royal family's official Twitter account.

"In April, #WW2 veteran, Captain Sir Tom Moore embarked on 100 laps of his garden with the aim to raise £1,000 for @NHSCharities. @captaintommoore has now raised over £32 million for the #NHS, and inspired so many people along the way," the first post read alongside three photos of the veteran.





Congratulations pic.twitter.com/EJDkuuXlnJ Captain Sir Tom Moore stands proudly with his family in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, following his Investiture ceremony.Congratulations @captaintommoore — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2020

Royal Fans Honored The Veteran, Too

In another post, the Twitter account showed Captain Sir Moore's family posing together following the investiture ceremony.

On the same Twitter posts, which now have thousands of retweets and likes, royal fans paid respect to the World War II veteran and expressed their gratitude for his help in raising funds amid the pandemic.

"Congratulations Sir! You deserve this moment in the sun! How wonderful that Her Majesty could grant this well-earned honour to you during these awful times," one Twitter user said. "[And] how much it says of Her Majesty that even on a family's special day, she has always put her duty to the country first."

"So very well deserved , we salute you Sir Tom you are what made Britain great! Brave , fearless decent men who fought for our country . Fabulous x," another one wrote.

READ MORE: Kate The Great: 3 Reasons Why Kate Middleton Is More Loved Than Meghan Markle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles