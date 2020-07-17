Kate The Great: 3 Reasons Why Kate Middleton Is More Loved Than Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has established herself as one of the best and most capable royals today, showing everyone that she is more than just Prince William's wife.

Moreover, ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, Kate has always been compared to the former actress in multiple polls. Interestingly, it only increases Kate's popularity, as she has been getting positive reviews and feedbacks more often than not.

Although they are both extraordinary women in their own rights, it is quite noticeable how Kate is more loved than Meghan. With that said, we take a look why and how Prince William's wife won the hearts of many.

Kate Middleton Is Kind To Her Royal Aides

Becoming a royal family member means offering your life to the public and being empathetic towards royal workers.

Because of Kate's kindness and capacity to connect with people, she has been hailed as the most popular royal who won over the royal household.

In an interview with Fox News, royal expert Tom Quinn described the Duchess of Cambridge as a "very warm, very calm, and very kind" person.

"I think she's very strong, but she's very conscious, very kind to the people who work for her," Quinn added. "Rather than command people to do things, she asks them to do things."

He also mentioned in his book "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle" that he spoke to people who have worked for the monarchy throughout the years. According to Quinn, during all those conversations, no one shared and said anything negative about Kate -- proving how pure her heart is.

Kate Middleton Supported Prince William Through Ups and Downs

The way Kate supports Prince William both as her husband and future King made royal watchers realize that the duchess has genuine plans to help the monarchy.

Unlike Meghan, Kate has shown that the Crown and her position as a senior member of the royal family are more important than fame and her personal desires .

Aside from treating the royal staff the way they deserve to be treated, the Duchess of Cambridge has also acted as Prince William's "rock" through the years.

"Kate has been a perfect [companion] because she's so calm and stable -- and that's what he needs," Quinn said in the same interview. "I'm not saying she's sort of a second mother, but there's an element of that. She's a rock. It's a bit of a cliche, but she's someone who just doesn't have a history that's all over the place."

This is probably how she was able to help the Duke of Cambridge get over Princess Diana's death, as well as get through the mental health issues he has suffered through the years.

Kate Middleton Treasures Her Family So Much

It is worth noting that Meghan has received a wave of criticisms after what she allegedly did to her father, Thomas Markle.

While the Duchess of Sussex seems to have a rift with her family, Kate stays the best daughter to the Middletons despite being a royal now.

For instance, the Duchess of Cambridge previously wore a military-inspired coat and highlighted it with The Codebreakers Brooch. Interestingly, it was the Duchess' way to pay respect and honor her grandmother Valerie Glassborow, Valerie's twin sister Mary and her great-aunt.

Valerie and Mary served the U.K. by being codebreakers who deciphered the secrets of the German Enigma machine during World War II. With all the available accessories, Middleton chose the pin that symbolizes the codebreakers and remembered what her ancestors did for the country.

