Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Cancelled: Dreams Dashed As Tragic Truths Revealed

Prince Harry is not just considered the prodigal royal, he is also considered a NOBODY by the British. This, according to the pulse of the nation, measured through a poll. A recent price cut of his and his wife's book on Amazon cemented this reputation.

If Megxit made UK people think negatively of Prince Harry at first, they now do not like to think about him at all, a new poll reveals, as reported by Express UK. If the results are to be taken seriously, he is not so much of anything but a nuisance - a liability, in the eyes of most British.

Poll results showed that only 35% can view the Duke of Sussex as remaining a positive asset to the royal family, even if he upped and left the whole country to be "financially independent" with his wife Meghan Markle across oceans. He's still not the most unpopular royal out there, but the drop in his popularity is quite shocking.

All he did was to become a family man, and yet, his approval rating dropped by 75% according to YouGov. The least popular of royals today is naturally Prince Andrew, whose alleged crimes are more apparent. Among the poll respondents, 80% said Prince Andrew is a liability to the UK. Only 4% believed that he is any way capable of being a benefit to the monarchy.

While Prince Harry has 35% approval rating this time, it is quite ironic that his wife, Meghan Markle got even a higher approval rating than him at 38%. Of course, there is nothing positive about this, since this essentially means 62% believe she is a liability as well.

Of course, with her steadfast commitment to the throne and to the people, even in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, Queen Elizabeth remains a crowd favorite. She got a high 81% approval rating, followed by Prince William and then Kate Middleton.

Given the sudden price cut on the book about Harry and Meghan Markle on Amazon, after making it on top of pre-orders several months back, people are now assuming that the two's popularity has already vanished.

Amazon has reduced the price of the book, "Finding Freedom," from £20 to £13.60, which is not a small discount. According to Express UK, this is a massive humiliation to the Duchess. Why the price cut when it has not even been made public?

This can do so much damage to them, even if they have claimed to have flown to the US to become less hot in eyes of the UK media and to become independent. Losing interest from people essentially means all their plans on becoming the kind of celerity-slash-royals they dreamed of will be endangered.

COVID-19 has already did a number on their plans, losing the interest of the British people, whether positive or negative, can further dampen their chances of becoming financially independent.

Hollywood is not even back on its feet yet for Meghan Markle to strike out and recapture her acting career, but if people no longer cares about her, then she can put that dream back in its shelf once more. Prince Harry is yet to start the speaking engagements he is said to have lined up, but if the poll results are to be considered, people would not even listen or believe anything he will be saying. Banking on their tell-alls and biographies to keep them afloat will also now be a futile idea.

