Prince Andrew Scared? 3 Implications Behind Absence On Princess Beatrice Wedding

A girl only marries once (at least, ideally) and the first thing she would want in her wedding is naturally for her parents to be with her when she walks down the aisle. Regardless if she is a royal and probably lived a pretty charmed life, Princess Beatrice did not have the pleasure of getting married with her complete parents present. prince Andrew, given the controversies he is involved in, could not attend.

Princess Beatrice already got married, finally. And the world was treated to at least two pictures of her on this special day, all smiles and looking really happy.

After several postponements, due to the scandal her father is involved in as well as due to the lockdown imposed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the royal is finally wed! For a while, there were speculations that the wedding will not push through this year. Some even thought that Princess Beatrice will completely cancel the whole wedding for good.

While the wedding ceremony had to be done in a more private than the usual private manner, given all the social distancing and safety measures that have to be met, it was a colorful event.

Grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were present even though they observed social distancing. However, according to Daily Mail UK, Princess Beatrice father Prince Andrew was nowhere to be found.

Prince Andrew Afraid?

According to the Telegraph, Prince Andrew not showing up implies so many things. First, it shows that he is so afraid of what might happen to him, given his presumed involvement with Epstein's crimes.

Some may argue that this is a wise move, given all the continuous accusations thrown at him saying he not only know of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking business involving minor women and other crimes, but also is one of the participants.

The wedding was kept quiet, given the present situation so people were quite shocked to find out that the royal family has did something for this joyous event to push through. Many expected the wedding will happen in 2021 at least.

Prince Andrew Fallen From Grace

Second, it implies the obvious, that Prince Andrew has truly fallen from grace. Even if he repeatedly denies being involved in Epstein's crimes and him being the Queen's so-called favorite son, this is a sign that he might no longer regain his glory and reputation unless he finally shows evidence that he is not involved with the crime accusations being thrown at him

Prince Andrew a Failure of a Dad?

Third and last, it implies that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's efforts to keep the strength of their family unit despite their own separation, are all in vain. When he and Sarah received their approved divorce in 1006, the two promised to be amicable to each other for the sake of their two girls.

Of course, these implications are not set in stone. Things can quickly turn around if the royal only start doing something concrete to clean his name, as opposed to just playing some hide-and-seek game with the feds.

It can be that the royal family itself decided that Prince Andrew not attend this important day of her daughter. But given that he is the father of the pretty bride, he could have at least made some effort to appear so that people and critics do not create stories of their own as to why he did not attend the wedding.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles