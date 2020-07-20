Mariah Carey Puts Life In Danger For NONSENSICAL Reason?

"Through the Rain" hitmaker Mariah Carey was spotted sporting a new look by the National Enquirer.

According to the publication, the 50-year-old songbird was said to have lost at least 60 pounds in the last year.

Her recent outing, which Carey was shown wearing a mask, has stunned doctors who think that her constant cycle of gaining weight and losing weight is a recipe for disaster.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin told the National Enquirer's July 27, 2020 issue that the five-foot-nine diva seems to look like she was 145 pounds.

Carey has undergone gastric sleeve surgery in 2017, which has helped her lost a mere 40 pounds, a procedure in which part of the stomach is surgically removed to give the shape of a tube or a sleeve.

However, last year, the "Hero" singer has said to have packed it all back and have even gained more.

Before the procedure, Mariah Carey reportedly weighed 225 pounds.

The Grammy winner has publicly declared that she lost 30 pounds in the past three months by seeing a nutritionist and exercising three times a week.

But experts at the National Enquirer believe that her latest weight loss could have been achieved because of some nip and tuck.

"A surgeon's hands may have been involved, Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of "The Park Avenue Diet," told the paper.

Experts have also warned against Carey's constant weight swings, which is considered a health risk.

"Repeated yo-yo dieting can cause severe loss of muscle," Dr. Mirkin said.

"Every time she loses weight, she loses fat and muscle."

The professional said that once the "Always Be My Baby" singer gains all of the weight back, she would only gain fat and progressively lose muscle in most areas of her body, most notably the heart, leading to heart failure.

Fans of Mariah Carey know that she has embraced her curves ever since she gained a few pounds, and it made many fans wonder why she had to undergo surgery in 2017.

As The Daily Mail reports, one of the goals that the "We Belong Together" singer has contemplated arranging a weight-loss operation in the first place is because of the results of her ex-fiancé's procedure, James Packer, who underwent the process in 2011.

In a 2015 report by the British tabloid, Carey has started playing the idea of the surgery in her mind after Packer has talked about it.

After Mariah Carey has given birth to her twins in 2011, she did lose 70 pounds thanks to the Jenny Craig diet plan.

However, other news has suggested that her weight had just escalated since then and that the operation was a more sound option for her to lose the stubborn fats.

Maria Carey's weight in the past has also affected her dance routines during live shows because packing on the pounds made moving on stage a difficult thing to do.

A source told Page Six, "Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, she noticed it became harder to dance."

