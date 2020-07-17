Amber Heard Heartbreak: Johnny Depp Cheated On Her with Angelina Jolie?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are not ashamed of airing their dirty laundry in public.

Taking the witness stand at London's High Court for Depp's libel trial against British tabloid The Sun, he denies beating his wife ever, as alleged by the newspaper in 2018.

Now, new horrifying and disturbing details have emerged about their violent relationship.

Star Magazine reported on their July 27, 2020, issue that as reports surface, they revealed the source of the couple's vicious battles, including allegations of affairs on both sides.

Now, people are wondering who might it be. Depp called his ex-girlfriends to testify, including the "other woman" in his marriage to Heard, Angelina Jolie.

The publication reported that Jolie was the person who came between the married couple.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp worked together for "The Tourist" film.

Jolie, who had a bad feeling about Heard, warned Depp to "tread carefully" and get an ironclad prenup to protect his $350 million fortune before tying the knot.

But it wasn't just Johnny Depp who had a reported fling.

According to Sky News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid secret midnight visits to Amber Heard while Depp wasn't home.

According to a building staffer who testified via video link said that he spotted Musk in 2015 around the time, Depp injured his finger when the blonde actress allegedly chucked a vodka bottle at him, which resulted into a severed digit.

Alejandro Romero said that he saw the SpaceX CEO a "few times a week" and would "always visit when Mr. Depp wasn't home.

Romero would allegedly give the millionaire access to the garage to park his car and then let him go up to Depp and Heard's penthouse.

Musk and Heard have denied their romance started while she was still married to Depp.

Another man has also been involved in the courtroom showdown of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Amber Heard's former assistant Kate James gave details about her time working with the actress for "The Adderall Diaries."

The "Aquaman" star reportedly told James not to let Depp or his team know her schedule.

The former PA said that when her boss was shooting, Heard would liaise with her every day about her schedule and have reportedly asked her not to tell Depp that she was doing the romantic scene with James Franco.

The ex-assistant explained that there had been some confusion over why Heard was working with Franco once again after previously describing him as "sexually aggressive."

Johnny Depp has also accused his ex-wife of cheating on him for the "rapist" James Franco.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star claimed that he had been concerned about Franco because Heard had once described him as "creepy and rapey" when they worked together in "Pineapple Express."

Depp stated that his ex-wife had told him she had to run from Franco's advances while they filmed.

It is also worth noting that several women have accused James Franco of sexual abuse and harassment, but the actor has denied them.

