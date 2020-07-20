Prince Andrew Wildest Dream: Duke Wishes The Impossible After Jeffrey Esptein Link

In official photographs of Prince Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding, it was noticed that the bride's dad was notably absent.

Princess Beatrice and the Italian businessman married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday morning, with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in attendance.

However, unlike other official photographs from royal weddings, the parents were missing from the pictures.

Talking about the Duke's absence from the official wedding photos, royal expert Russell Myers believes that it was because of his "toxicity."

"But we did see him driving afterward, and it's been back to reality for Andrew after the joyous occasion at the weekend."

He commented that while the decision to leave out the dad of the bride took everyone by surprise, people were even more surprised that Princess Beatrice was married in a secret ceremony, which was reportedly planned for just two weeks.

The older York daughter had borrowed her wedding dress and her tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. it was the same dress and tiara the monarch wore during her wedding.

Russell described the event as a "fantastic occasion" where everybody "looked very happy."

After the Duke of York's ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew still walked her daughter down the aisle.

Up to this day, the 60-year-old disgraced royal denied all the allegations and any connections that link him to Epstein. News is that Prince Andrew even hopes to return to royal life according to royal correspondent Camilla Tominey.

Speaking to "This Morning," she explained, "The four of them are very close, the whole reason the Duke and Duchess (of York) have remained amicable post-separation and divorce."

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are still living together at the Royal Lodge despite divorcing for so many years already.

"Some find it odd. Fergie herself has said they're the happiest unmarried couple in the world."

Though Prince Andrew, Fergie, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are incredibly close, the two York daughters are still said to be very concerned and devastated by their dad's scandal.

"In an ideal world, I'm sure Beatrice would have wanted her own parents in the official photographs," Camilla said.

"But I think there's an understanding that they've got lives to lead and they don't want to be tainted by their own association."

With the Duke still denying any involvement and as the scandal continues to make headlines, the royal expert believes that he and his team are thinking that Prince Andrew could be reconditioned and later return to royal life.

"The idea of him being effectively airbrushed from that event on Friday suggests that's going to be a long time coming."

Camilla believes that the idea of the Duke of York returning to his royal duties to serve Queen Elizabeth II is something that's possible, but doesn't see it happening for quite some time.

Until Prince Andrew cooperates with the FBI and talks to the US prosecutors, Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son will remain behind closed doors.

