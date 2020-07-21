Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Proving Haters Wrong

If people think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are disheartened with their new lives in LA, they can think again. Negative reports have been written about the two ever since the announcement of Megxit, and more of them emerged after they moved to America.

Reports are adamant that Prince Harry is feeling lost and regretful, while Meghan Markle is supposed to be pissed and desperate because her Hollywood return is not happening. There are even reports that they are still dependent on the palace for their finances.

However, Town and Country Magazine claimed none of these reports are true. According to an insider, regardless of the questions and criticisms thrown at the two, given people are unsettled by their decision to leave their royal status, the two are full of energy today. In short, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited about their lives in LA - not sad, not worried, and certainly not regretful!

They are hands on, working nonstop on the development of Archewell-their new nonprofit organization-and it's giving them a lot of energy," a source familiar with the couple's plans revealed to the magazine.

Even if their plans are put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this does not mean they are sitting idly by hoping for projects. They are maximizing Archewell to cement their presence and purpose in the United States. "They want to see positive and substantive change happen in this world, and they want to lift up the voices and platforms of dynamic and diverse leaders of all kinds who are already making that change a reality," the source explained.

The source added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle desire to put all their efforts and attention on supporting and strengthening community. Moreover, the source added that what people have been seeing from the two is Archewell already in motion. More can be expected from the two.

Reports placing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a positive light is quite rare. Even if they left their senior royal roles to pursue a financially independent and quiet lives away from the media, it is as if people cannot stop talking about them. The littlest of their actions and each word of the sentences they have uttered since they left the UK, led to some malicious reports written about them.

Some of the reports may be true and some may not, but given that they have not been addressing the rumors anyway, fans just have to discern for themselves if what they read are true.

One thing is for sure, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the royal family, the media, as well as the general public into an unchartered territory. After all, them deciding to way away from their royal positions while they are still at the peak of their popularity is unprecedented. Some royals in the past could have let their positions go to lead normal lives, but they are not as controversial as the two in the first place.

Moreover, the fact that Meghan Markle- an ordinary actress with big advocacy dreams was able to penetrate the Royal family, regardless of her race and occupation, was already a fairytale to begin with. Choosing to drop it all sees like a novel idea for many, worth gossiping about.

