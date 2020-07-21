Meghan Markle's HORRIBLE Attitude Caused Royal Rift With Kate Middleton [RUMOR]

Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly quarrel has been one of the most talked-about issues in the history of the monarchy. However, a rumor suggested that it would not happen if only the tense moment between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did not occur.

Meghan's Bad Attitude

Meghan's alleged horrifying attitude reportedlt started the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, a royal author has claimed

In an interview with the Daily Star, Tom Quinn revealed that Meghan's "foot-stomping" behavior at a royal staff frightened the Duchess of Cambridge.

Quinn also confessed that he spoke to multiple insiders, which led him to think that the rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges started from the said incident

"After a couple of incidents, the foot-stamping incident and getting cross with one of the people that worked for Kate, there was a kind of frostiness because, as I understand it from my contacts, Harry felt that Meghan was being judged harshly," the royal expert said.

Since the Duchess of Sussex was new to the royal family at that time, the monarchy made adjustments to her tantrums, but her attitude somewhat went overboard.

The Rift Ignited Between The Fab Four

As her loving husband, Prince Harry defended his wife, and it ignited the rift between the Fab Four. The event even pushed them to avoid each other since their relationship has already turned "frosty" and cold.

"They had all been part of a charity that was set up by William and Kate but Harry and Meghan parted too, and they split," Quinn went on. "That was such an obvious sign that things were not going well."

Prince Harry and Meghan decided to split from the joint charity they shared with the Cambridges through a statement released by the royal palace. The decision was reportedly aimed to at least calm down the issue and help the "Fab Four" be united again.

However, the said rift continued until the last quarter of 2019 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared on ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In the docu, Prince Harry finally broke his silence and admitted the fact that there's truly a royal rift.

"Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens," the Duke of Sussex shared. "But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me."

Furthermore, royal expert Katie Nicholl highlighted that Prince Harry blamed his brother for not putting some effort to embrace Meghan in the family.

"Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall-out, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort," the royal author disclosed.

Even Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II "worked incredibly hard to try and make sure everybody reunites." However, it was not successful at all as the brothers drifted further away from each other.

