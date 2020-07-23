Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: 3 Reasons They Will NEVER Break Free From The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started 2020 with a bombshell news, revealing that they would step down from their roles as senior members of the Firm.

As the head of the sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II had to do damage control, which led to her stripping off Prince Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles.

Now, months after Megxit, royal editor Omid Scobie recently claimed that the 38-year-old Meghan is living a happy life in Los Angeles, as she is now free from the "constraints" of royal life.

The London-based author, who wrote the couple's newest biography titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex now has more freedom to speak "from the heart" regarding sensitive topics like social and humanitarian issues.

However, royal experts opposed this stance on the couple and mentioned that runaway Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never break free from the royal family.

With that said, we take a loiok at the top three reasons why the Sussexes will never be able to break free from the monrchy no matter how hard they try.

Blood Tie Between Prince Harry And The House of Windsor

Prince Harry is the second son of Prince Charles, making him the sixth in line to the throne -- next to Prince William's children.

According to royal expert Victoria Murphy, it is "impossible" for the Duke of Sussex to erase the fact that he is a royal.

"In their new endeavors, Harry and Meghan won't be branding themselves as royal, but it is impossible to erase the ties that, in Harry's case, are lifelong. They retain some royal patronages, have a huge profile that exists because of the Royal Family, and, most, significantly, the royal family is their family," she wrote in Town & Country magazine.

In addition, Murphy also implied that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't really want a "totally private life" but rather a "different kind of public life."

Royal Patronages

After announcing Megxit, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a one-on-one chat with her grandson and told Prince Harry that he and Meghan will "always be welcomed back" if they decide to return to royal life.

Unfortunately, it appears that the couple has cemented their royal exit, as they announced their plans to launch a new non-profit organization called "Archewell."

However, despite being barred to use their HRH, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can still continue to support their beloved charities and patronages.

Currently, Prince Harry has 16 patronages, including the Invictus Games Foundation that he established in 2014. There is also the Royal Marines and the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan has the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the National Theatre in London, Smart Works and the Mayhew as her patronages.

Struggling Prince in Los Angeles

Multiple reports previously cited that the 35-year-old prince is struggling to adapt to his new life in L.A.

As the couple embarked to a fresh start in the U.S., Vanity Fair noted that the Duke of Sussex was "feeling homesick."

Unlike Meghan who is born in California, the father-of-one felt "lost" in America considering that he is jobless and "doesn't have friends."

Meanwhile, royal biographer Tom Quinn claimed that the Duke of Sussex is "now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing [in Britain]".

"I'm not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America ... But having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here," Quinn said.

