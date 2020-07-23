Goodbye Kanye West? Kim Kardashian Meets With Divorce Lawyers After Recent Erratic Bahavior

After Kanye West's disturbing rants on Twitter about his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family, it was reported that the mom-of-four has met with divorce lawyers.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly and confirmed that the KKW Beauty mogul has been talking to some lawyers to "explore and talk about divorce."

It has been mentioned that the 39-year-old could seek the help of her lawyer friend Laura Wasser who also represented her during her 2013 divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries.

Another insider explained that the brunette beauty has always wanted to make her marriage work to Kanye West because of their four kids, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

Though it has also been claimed by another source, who spoke to Page Six that Kim is holding off the divorce because it "won't look good."

Their insider revealed, "Now is not the right time for a divorce. They're smart enough to know it's not a good look."

The added, "She'll put on a show of trying to support him, then a divorce can happen later."

News of Kim Kardashian possibly divorcing Kanye West came after days the rapper has publicly divulged that he had wanted to divorce her for two years already.

A friend of the couple named Meek Mill, who is also Nicki Minaj's ex, has been dragged to the Kardashian-West feud.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye said that Kim went into a hotel with the rapper to discuss prison reform. However, the dad-of-four suspected that something was going on between his good friend and his wife, who he insinuated that she was the one who made the first move on Meek.

However, Meek Mill has broken his silence on Kanye West's claims, though he didn't precisely mention Kanye or Kim, he posted a cryptic tweet saying "S*** got too real I had to cut a couple ends..."

Meek kind of addressed the drama when he spoke to his Instagram followers.

"Some people aren't loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so do their loyalty."

A few hours later, Meek Mill confirmed that none of Kanye West's claims were true.

Kim Kardashian crossed paths with Meek Mill in 2018 when they both were interested in prison reform.

Kanye West SPOTTED

On July 23, 2020, Kanye West was spotted at a Walmart near his ranch days after his Twitter outburst about his personal life.

He wore a bright blue hoodie and ripped jeans, and it's impossible not to see him.

It was reported that Kanye and a friend checked through the kids' clothing aisle for items that were marked down.

The rapper took his mind off the drama when he went out shopping after days of being "holed up in the bunker" at his Wyoming ranch.

A day before Kanye West's outing, Kim Kardashian broke her silence to ask for compassion during her husband's excruciating battle with his bipolar disorder.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star admitted that she felt powerless in an Instagram Story and is kindly asking the fans not to judge her husband for all the things he had said and done.

READ MORE: Kanye West Lambasts Kim Kardashian for Cheating Allegations, White Supremacy in New Twitter Rant

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles