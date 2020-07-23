Demi Lovato ENGAGED: Who is Fiance Max Ehrich?

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato and her beau, Max Ehrich.

But who is Max Ehrich?

He is an Emmy-nominated actor who famously played the role of Fenmore Baldwin in the CBS soap opera, "The Young and the Restless."

Ehrich also starred in the Netflix movie, "Walk. Ride. Rodeo," and the Lifetime show "American Princess."

Like his fiancé, he has also spent some time in Disney, appearing in "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" and "Shake It Up."

Max Ehrich is also into music and health, according to a source who told E! News. He doesn't like to party and is said to be a good influence to Lovato.

Based on his Instagram, he likes to work out a lot because of his buff body.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato also love to profess their love for each other on Instagram and have been spotted in numerous PDAs based on their pictures.

The former Disney actress announced the big news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

In a series of photos, Demi Lovato captioned the Instagram post saying, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent."

She continued, "To me, it made perfect sense. And today, that word makes perfect sense again, but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

The 27-year-old tagged her boyfriend Ehrich, adding, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you."

The photos she uploaded were them at the beach, embracing each other. Lovato was seen wearing a massive engagement ring on her finger, adding that she's honored to "accept your hand in marriage."

On Ehrich's own Instagram post, he said to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer that he couldn't "spend another second of my time here on earth without the miracle of having you as my life."

The 29-year-old declared that he would "forever cherish" her soon-to-be wife's "pure, beautiful, and infinite soul."

Just before their Instagram announcement, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were spotted celebrating in Malibu restaurant wearing the same clothes in their photos.

In March, the couple became Instagram official when the "Don't Forget" hitmaker accidentally crashed Ehrich's Instagram Live session.

Lovato walked up to her boyfriend to drape a blanket around his shoulders and did not notice that he was live streaming to his millions of followers.

The actor mouthed to his girlfriend, "I'm on live! I'm on live," before she recognized what had happened and stepped out of the room laughing.

According to sources, Lovato and Ehrich started dating just weeks before the lockdown. The two have been isolating at the brunette beauty's mansion.

In April, sources told Us Weekly that Ehrich was already planning to propose to Lovato and do it after the lockdown.

A source told the publication, "Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn't be surprised by the proposal."

According to the insider, their families think that "they make a great couple" and added that they were getting "pretty serious" as they isolated together.

