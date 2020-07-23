Dumb Prince Harry? Meghan Markle Overpowers Husband Because She's More ntelligent, Book Claims

Lady Colin Campbell has made some sensational claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Promoting her new book to New Magazine, "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," the 70-year-old author revealed that the Duke of Sussex was not that smart compared to his wife.

"In my opinion, Harry is much less intelligent character than Meghan is."

The Jamaican-born author, who is not a royal nor part of Queen Elizabeth II's ladies, claimed, "I think he's so desperate to please her and go along with whatever she says, no matter how ill-conceived it is. He is that besotted with her."

Lady C further said that while the Duchess of Sussex and her husband have a strong relationship, she said that it's always Meghan Markle who's always in control.

"She wears the trousers and is as dominating, charming, and captivating a personality as Princess Diana was in her marriage."

Speaking of her book, Lady Colin said that she feels like the PR of the Sussexes has been very active in "discrediting" her book, saying that some of the things they have done "have been awful."

She believes that the 38-year-old mom has always wanted to outshine her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

"She thought sheer hype would get her into LA, where she could become the great star she always wanted to be."

But the author said that it will be impossible and believes that Meghan Markle will definitely struggle to fulfill her Hollywood ambition.

The socialite also touched on the reported feud between the brothers and their wives, explaining, "A relationship once shattered, even if reconciled, is never as strong as it was."

Lady Colin also believes that Master Archie won't have a close relationship with his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the kids of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But with Prince Harry's way of thinking, who has always been sensitive compared to other royals and his wife, may not allow for Archie to not know his cousins.

However, it is also possible to happen because the Duke of Sussex has great resentment towards his family and friends that aired their concern about the fast movement of his relationship with Meghan Markle.

"It has resulted in them isolating themselves from everyone close to him. It's a very, very sad story," Lady C said.

Lady Colin Campbell has given a few interviews in the past couple of months, including one with The Sunday Times.

She told the publication that the former "Suits" star had squandered the "most wonderful opportunity" by quitting the royal family.

The author also claimed that there were already warning signs that Meghan Markle wouldn't be able to adjust to her new role in the monarchy, just before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Additionally, Lady Colin Campbell believes that the reason Meghan and Prince Harry moved to the US is that they will be entering the political scene.

She explained how she knows the California-native have some political ambitions, and her sources told her that Meghan would soon run for President.

"I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan, and she has taken Harry along with her."

