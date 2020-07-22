Megxit Hypocrites? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Don't Want 'Totally Private Lives' At All

Many thought that the reason for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family was because they want to live a normal life.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not seeking a "totally private life," Instead, they would rather have a public life with more privacy than before.

According to royal expert Victoria Murphy, she claims that the couple wants a different kind of public life.

Writing in Town and Country magazine, "Meghan and Harry have taken the royal family, the media and the public into uncharted territory with their decision to walk away from royal life."

She added that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit the royal family for a public life where they can have more control over who can come near them, how they earn, and what they will spend their time and money on.

The 38-year-old mom and her husband are said to be focusing on their high-profile status as they promote their new organization, Archewell.

An insider told Town and Country that Meghan and Prince Harry are very hands-on and have been working tirelessly on the development and strategy of Archewell.

Even with Archewell, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are lucky enough to keep some of their royal patronages, including Smart Works, Mayhew, Invictus Games, and OnSide Youth Zones.

They have also branched out other causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement, social injustice, and many more.

"It's giving them a lot of energy," they said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to see positive and substantive change happen in this world, and they want to lift the voices and platforms of dynamic and diverse leaders of all kinds."

The insider added that the parents of Archie Harrison are focusing more on supporting and strengthening the community.

Archewell is already in motion, despite the fact that people do not see much of it yet, according to the source, and "there's a lot to come."

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still royals, they would be forced to open those aspects of their lives as they receive money from the British taxpayers, and they work to serve the public.

However, with Megxit, their decision's aim was supposed to live a more private life.

But it's getting confusing between them because though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicized their wedding in 2018, they chose to keep their son's birth and christening secretive by not inviting the media.

Since they have given up their royal titles and moved to Los Angeles, the Sussexes have kept much of their personal life to a hush.

But the royal expert believes that though the pair won't be branding themselves as royals in their new endeavors, the couple's royal ties will not be erased, especially in Prince Harry's case.

And despite Megxit, Murphy revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would never be able to cut ties entirely with the British monarchy.

Among the reasons is the blood tie between the 35-year-old Prince and his royal relatives.

