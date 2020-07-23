Royal Bombs: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Releasing Twisted Truths Against the Palace Soon

A palace scandal is brewing. "Finding Freedom" is coming, and it is likely to contain some bombs that would wrack the palace. Brought about by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newest book, "Finding Freedom" comes out, people should expect a lot of scandalous revelations, experts claimed. Most of these revelations would naturally be heavily slanted towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hardships, showing the Palace's "bad side."

According to Daily Mail UK, the biography will reveal. the "pressure cooker of anger and resentment" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accumulated as working royals since they got married.

Another expert claimed that regardless of the truth, the book will just be around the difficulties faced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, navigating the palace and the media scrutiny just because they were married to each other. The expert added that even if what would be revealed is not true, it will make headlines worldwide, hurting Queen Elizabeth.

This is why Meghan Markle was allegedly excited about its release and wanted to hasten the process.

It will become the chance for the couple's long list of grievances to be aired out, regardless if they are half-truths. The book needless to say, would go and try to. make the readers feel sympathy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and then start viewing. them in the positive light.

One source was harsher in his calculations of what might happen when the book comes out. He said that it is going to be a "revisionist version of events," from the time they were married up to the time they decided to leave the palace.

"it's going to be the gospel according to Meghan and Harry, so to speak,' the source said. 'Everything that has happened in terms of Megxit will be seen through the prism of their take on even."

Given that everything in the book is their version of the events, no objectivity can be expected. There will be nothing damaging to Price Harry and Meghan Markle that will revealed. the sources added that the book is not likely to discuss how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been plotting quietly their exit, almost a year ago before they finally announced the actual decision to do so

It is not likely to reveal the number of people who they have hurt over their decision - people who "had bent over backwards to protect them."

The book is certainly not going to discuss how Prince Harry was so torn by the situation, but in the end gave in to Meghan Markle's demands because of his loyalty to her. Plus, the sources revealed that Prince Harry himself did not like the media growing up so it was easy for him to see Megxit as a way out for him too.

Given how much the two have been reported by the media since they left their senior royal posts, one could surmise that the two backfired in their plans to leave the palace. On the other hand, it also brought about the question as to whether they truly did not like the media scrutiny in the first place.

