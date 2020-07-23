Bieber Fever! Justin Bieber Delivers Good News Amid Health Crisis

Justin Bieber just dropped a huge announcement after revealing that he is back on tour.

After postponing his "Changes Tour" this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian superstar took to Twitter to confirm that he has rescheduled his upcoming event for next year, calling it "The Justin Bieber World Tour."

"New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe," Bieber wrote.

Justin Bieber's Official 2021 Tour Dates Released

The 45-date tour -- which is a mix of rescheduled and brand-new shows -- will kick off June 2nd in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena. Meanwhile, the final tour will be on August 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

As mentione, new arena stops have been added to the upcoming show, including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York, as well as Canadian cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

In a statement, the "Yummy" hitmaker expressed his excitement for his 2021 tour.

"I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour," Bieber mentioned. "We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."

Unfortunately, singer-songwriter Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who was originally scheduled to perform alongside Bieber, will no longer be part of the tour.

Furthermore, based on their site, all previously purchased tickets will be recognized for the new tour dates, but the tickets for "The Justin Bieber World Tour" will go on sale to the general public on August 6.

As part of the "Love Yourself" hitmaker's advocacy, one dollar from every ticket will go to the Bieber Foundation, which aims to raise and support mental health wellness.

COVID-19 Cancellation

During the onset of COVID-19, the 26-year-old Canadian pop icon joined a slew of music artists who canceled their show due to health restrictions of the pandemic.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour," a statement on the tour cancellation reads.

The announcement also emphasized that the decision was in accordance with the government protocol regarding mass gatherings.

"Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon," the statement added.

The said tour was supposed to be Justin's first live tour after three years. It was previously scheduled to kick off in Seattle's CenturyLink Field on May 14, 2020.

Aside from Bieber, pop star Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Billie Eilish were among the artists who have postponed their shows.

Major events like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo have also been affected by the health crisis.

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom Mourns Death Of 'His Little Fellow' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles