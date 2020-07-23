Orlando Bloom Mourns Death Of 'His Little Fellow' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Orlando Bloom just revealed the death of "his little fellow."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star confirmed that his dog Mighty passed away after going missing for one week.

Orlando Bloom Gets A Tattoo As He Mourns The Death Of Mighty

On his Instagram account, the 43-year-old Hollywood actor posted a heartfelt tribute for his beloved pet. He also showed a footage of the new tattoo he got in honor of Mighty -- which includes his dog's name and an ace of spades enclosed in a heart.

Search And Rescue

In his lengthy post, the "Lord of the Rings" actor also recalled the grueling search that he did to find Mighty.

"After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~ the number of completion ~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he wrote.

Bloom went on and shared that he "crawled through all the manholes" and searched "under the roads, every backyard and creek bed" and even had "two separate sniffer dogs" to track Mighty. Unfortunately, he was informed that his dog was found dead.

Despite the devastating news about his beloved canine companion, Bloom also said that he felt "grateful to have learned from" Mighty. He emphasized that his dog showed him "the true meaning of devotion."

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond," the actor furthered. "He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️'s."

The "Troy" star then thanked his neighbors for allowing him to search Mighty "through their yards" and supporting his "midnight walks." He pointed out "it was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times."

The soon-to-be-father of two also showed his deepest appreciation to Dog Days Search & Rescue -- a California-based animal search and rescue organization who helped him in the search.

Mighty is Bloom's adopted Labradoodle, whom he got in 2017. Coincidentally, it was the same time his fiance Katy Perry adopted an almost identical doggo.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old pop star also shared the actor's post on her Instagram and said: "We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts."

Aside from Mighty, Bloom had a rescue dog named Sidi.

The bonafide dog lover got the badly injured canine while filming a movie in China. The British actor rescued and took Sidi to the vet to attend to get the urgent care she needed.

The adopted dog became Bloom's best pal for 12 years until her death in 2016.

