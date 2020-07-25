Royal Warning: Prince Andrew In DANGER After Ghislaine Maxwell Failure

As the tension arises in Ghislaine Maxwell's case related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scandal, Prince Andrew has been given a stern warning to be very concerned with what dirt the court might dig up about him.

After the 50-year-old British socialite and former associate of Epstein was denied bail, a judge has ordered to unseal the 2015 court documents from Maxwell's previous case. The sealed records are said to reveal Maxwell's sex life and her relationship with the late pedophile.

Judge Loretta Preska ordered to unseal the documents and see what can be useful in her current case. Now, Maxwell's lawyers have only seven days to launch an emergency appeal to keep those files in secret.

The sealed files contain documents from the defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts.

Roberts threw several allegations against Epstein, including the accusation of forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew from 1999 to 2001. Roberts filed the defamation case after Maxwell accused her of lying from all her allegations.

While the case has been settled before it reached trial in 2017, it is said that 900 out of 2,000 pages of evidence remain sealed or redacted.

Once unsealed, the documents are expected to finally name two mysterious "John Does" involved in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Prince Andrew Should Be Worried

Any moment now, the revelations from the sealed documents could finally explode. One of the victims' lawyers suggested that the 60-year-old royal should be very concerned with the details in the papers.

"Unsealing of the Maxwell documents is a positive step. Secrecy favors predators. Transparency helps victims," Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing some victims, told the Daily Mirror.

"Anyone who was associated with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell should be very concerned," she added.

Instead of waiting for the secrets to explode, Bloom said that Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son should move ahead of time and work on cooperating with authorities, just like he promised before.

"In particular, Prince Andrew should get ahead of this by cooperating with investigators as he promised to do months ago," Bloom added.

Secret Tapes

On top of these sealed documents, the Duke of York should also be concerned with claims that he could be in one of Epstein's secret footages, showing his association with the girls at the billionaire's forbidden mansions.

Speaking to The Sun, Epstein's former employee has claimed seeing Prince Andrew with a topless woman while in one of Epstein's mansions.

According to the 48-year-old former employee only identified as Tiffany Doe (not her real name), she recalled walking inside a room full of television screens. She stumbled upon Epstein and Maxwell watching a secretly recorded video of Prince Andrew with a topless woman.

"I couldn't see all of Andrew, so I don't know if he was clothed or not. It looked like it was filmed in a bedroom. I don't think Andrew knew he was being filmed," Doe revealed.

When Maxwell quipped "Oh, that's Randy Andy for you," that was when Doe recognized Prince Andrew on the video.

