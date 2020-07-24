Kate Middleton Pregnant? Why Baby No.4 Is Unlikely For Prince William And Kate

"Kate Middleton pregnant," "Is Kate having a post-coronavirus baby," "Are Prince William and Kate having baby No.4" -- these are just some of the questions about the Cambridge couple that you'll see when you do a quick search about their baby plans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton both grew up in a small family. The future king always has himself and Prince Harry growing up, while Kate has two more siblings Pippa and James. Because of this little family background, it is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could also stick to keeping their gang small as it is today.

At the age of 38, both Prince William and Kate are relatively young and could still make another baby. While there will always be pressure for the Cambridges to add another member to their family, it looks like the couple for nine years are now happy and contented with their three adorable kids.

Below are some reasons why it is unlikely for the public to see another royal baby from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William Does Not Approve

Earlier this year, the doting mother-of-three addressed the possibility of having baby number four, even if it has only been two years since she last gave birth.

During the Cambridges' visit at the Bradford City Hall in West Yorkshire England in January, Kate subtly confirmed that she is not expecting another baby anytime soon when asked about it.

Nonetheless, instead of simply shutting down the idea, Kate casually passed the ball to her future king husband.

"I don't think William wants any more," Kate said.

It is not the first time that Kate expressed Prince William's unwillingness to expand their family. During their visit to Northern Ireland in February 2019, Kate admitted feeling a little "broody" after meeting a 5-month-old baby James Barr.

Kate could not resist gushing over the little boy and told the baby's father: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody."

The baby's father then casually asked: "Baby number four?" To which Kate laughed and replied: "I think William would be a little worried."

More Workload = Less Time for Baby Making.

Following the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate were left with more workload and royal duties.

With the absence of two senior working royals, the Cambridges would have to work double-time with royal engagements, which would probably take a toll on their private times together.

Just like any other couple, being too busy at work could sometimes lessen the time allotted for baby-making. And with the stress and pressure they have to endure as future king and queen, Prince William getting Kate Middleton pregnant could be unlikely.

Kate Middleton Pregnant After Coronavirus Quarantine? Nah, They're Busy With Zoom

Due to the lockdown restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate had more time to stay-at-home with their kids and have quality time for each other.

Speaking to New Idea, royal commentator Phil Dampier said he is convinced that it will only be a matter of time before the Duke and Duchess jumped on the coronavirus baby boom this year.

But as we all have witnessed, Prince William and Kate continued their royal duties at home by utilizing virtual calling apps like Zoom to connect with medical frontliners and those highly affected by the pandemic.

With that, it is safe to assume that the quarantine was spent on "business as usual" rather than a babymaking business.

