Kanye West Divorce Nightmare: Kim Kardashian Fears Leaving Husband Might Land Him in 'Pysch Ward'?

Kim Kardashian is said to be seriously contemplating divorce with Kanye now, given all that has happened with him lately.

His erratic behavior has went overboard this time (he apologized to Kim so he knows), even though the world is already used to his unpredictable behaviors. However, Kim herself is afraid of going through the separation, because of Kanye's mental state.

According to OK USA August 3 Edition, Kanye's announcement that he will run for the presidency not only made him a laughingstock in the public, it also made his family feel ashamed of him, humiliated to be associated with him. That said, an insider shared that it triggered a massive fight between him and Kim Kardashian, resulting into him storming out of their California home. He sought refuge allegedly in the family's Wyoming's ranch. According to ET, he visited a hospital during this time because he was feeling anxious.

To cool off after a big fight is fine, but it was not cool given it meant Kim Kardashian had to take over all the parenting duties for four kids. This certainly had Kim thinking in the lines of getting a divorce. This is certainly not the first time though, but the present situation seems more dire. It has reportedly reached a point wherein Kim Kardashian actually threated the rapper that if he continues eyeing the White House, she would leave him and take their kids with her. In spite of reports that Kanye was merely engaging in a PR stunt when he made that announcement, a source is sure that somehow, Kanye is still wishing to covet the presidency.

However, an insider also reveals that Kim has some serious fears about getting a divorce. Even if she wants it badly, she might not do so for fear of the possible consequences if she leaves Kanye. She knows full well that Kanye has some mental problems, and allegedly, she believes that if she leaves him, this will just push him further to the edge. According to one source, the reality star is "nervous about ending it." She reportedly has been telling her close friends that she is scared about leaving Kanye because the split might send him straight to the "psych ward."

Why does she cares so much if she can no longer stand the guy? According to the source, Kim Kardashian still loves Kanye West very much, despite his episodes of erratic behaviors. Moreover, the kids just adore him since he is truly a great dad.

Kim's love is quite obvious when she recently asked for compassion for Kanye after he exihibited some weird behaviors lately, and even attacked Kim through social media.

Another problem that is making Kim wary of divorcing Kanye is their combined net worth. Kim Kardashian recently turned a billionaire, something that Kanye West announced to the world when it happened, and Kanye himself has a solid financial status, given his lucrative deals with fashion companies, Adidas and Gap.

A divorce will not just lead to a nasty custody battle, it will also lead to a financial fight. Kim certainly do not want to lose her fortune, but more importantly, she does not want to lose any of her kids. As a result, the insider shred that Kim is just going to suck it and stay in a "miserable marriage." Experts recently weighed in and essentially said the same.

