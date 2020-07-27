Diva Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton's 'Not Good Enough' Peace Offering REJECTED

Kate Middleton offered an olive branch to Meghan Markle just to mend their relationship. However, the Duchess of Sussex seems to think that their relationship will never be repaired.

In the explosive biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Finding Freedom," it has been claimed by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant that the Duchess of Cambridge sent flowers to her new sister-in-law as a peace offering to rectify the situation.

Unfortunately, Meghan Markle was nonplussed and reportedly told Kate, that "in no uncertain terms that it was not enough."

Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair, claiming that Meghan thinks the gift was "too little too late."

"Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times," adding that the Duchess of Sussex got flowers from Kate for her birthday.

They also claimed that the 38-year-old duchesses never became friends at all.

In an excerpt from the much-awaited book, the authors wrote not only of Prince Harry and Prince William's rift but also the relationship between their wives.

"Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide."

Kate and Meghan have always been pitted against one another in the media, but behind closed doors, they are reported: "not at war with each other."

But there were a lot of "awkward moments," the authors suggested.

The mom-of-three felt like she and the former American actress didn't have anything in common, except for the fact that they "both lived at Kensington Palace."

Scobie and Durant further claim the relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, saying that they have both become so bitter that Kate Middleton reportedly humiliatingly snubbed Meghan Markle at the Sussexes' final appearance as working royals.

The Sussexes had walked ahead for the main royal party, together with their in-laws, after being removed from the original line-up at the Commonwealth Service last March.

A friend of the couple reportedly said, "It felt intentional. Harry was more than disappointed. He spoke up, but the damage had already been done."

In an interview, Scobie said during that service that the 38-year-old mom of one tried to make eye contact with Kate, but the Duchess "barely acknowledged her."

"To purposefully snub your sister-in-law. I don't think it left a great taste."

Durand also dismissed rumors that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry at a bridesmaid's dress fitting for Princess Charlotte saying.

A source who was at the fitting reportedly said that some of the kids weren't cooperating.

"Kate and Meghan were just both a little stressed but professional in the room."

The Book Is All WRONG?

Friends of the Cambridges shared that both Prince William and Kate did all they could to welcome the former "Suits" actress into the royal family.

They insisted that the couple even "rolled out the red carpet" and welcomed the California-native "with open arms."

"How can you say they weren't warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home, a source told The Sunday Times. "They cooked her favorite vegan food; they couldn't have been more welcoming."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry claims that the couple were not interviewed for the book and did not contribute to the making of "Finding Freedom."

