Meghan Markle EXPOSED: Duchess Paid Paparazzi To Follow Her Around

It's hard to imagine that Meghan Markle would pay photographers to follow her so they could take pictures of her.

According to their bombshell biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family," the former "Suits" star set up paparazzi pictures while working as an actress.

She allegedly would tell photographers where she would be so they could take pictures of her and allow information to "slip out" to the press.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book, "While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the prince."

They added, "She knew that keeping things quiet meant they could get to know each other without pressure or further worries that came from reporters covering and commenting on their burgeoning romance."

The Daily Mail recalled a moment in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, after becoming public in October 2016, that they were "tipped off" that a tabloid was planning to run the story.

However, there has been no indication that the 38-year-old mom had was involved in their relationship, becoming public.

As per the book, "The following day, Meghan felt somewhat bittersweet. On the other hand, she was disappointed that their secret was out."

With the whole world knowing about them, part of Meghan was said to be "relieved."

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are anti-paparazzi.

Before Becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim in "Finding Freedom" that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were "immediately obsessed" with each other after their first date in 2016.

According to the book, the pair were "in their own little world," when they dined at London's Dean Street Soho House.

The following night, they met up once again in the same location.

Prince Harry was said to have found out that the American-born actress was "The One" after two dates. He even said, "I love you," three months into their relationship.

The authors also alleged that Prince Harry had a "very exclusive" Instagram account and followed only four people.

He reportedly had the Instagram username, @SpikeyMau5.

Speaking of the Instagram account, Durand and Scobie said, "With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was, in fact, Harry's private account."

Prince Harry reportedly followed Meghan, and she followed him back. The account is currently still active but is on private, and only follows two accounts.

On their third date, Prince Harry whisked Meghan off to a luxurious lodge in Botswana, where they stayed in a $1,800-a-night resort.

The Prince booked a stay at the bush camp called Meno a Kwena and purchased two plane tickets from London to Johannesburg before boarding a private plane to reach their destination.

According to "Finding Freedom," Prince Harry surprised his girlfriend with the African trip after admitting that she had been to a safari before.

The former royal couple was said to have been secretly engaged months before they announced they were getting married.

As per the book, they reportedly got engaged on a trip to Botswana in 2017.

