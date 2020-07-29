Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Alarming Warning Amid Financial Crisis

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to get the support they are no longer entitled, royal commentators stepped up and demanded that they should not receive public funds anymore.

After Prince Harry and Meghan announced their departure in January 2020, they convinced everyone that they would be privately funded as they try to become financially independent.

However, months after they their ties from the Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be still enjoying money from British taxpayers. This sparked criticism from royal commentators, who dubbed the move as something "extraordinary."

In an interview with talkRADIO, royal commentator Tom Harwood questioned the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still getting funding from the public. It stirred more condemnations, as the royal couple said on their website they are now financially independent.

Furthermore, their website also stated that they are no longer "working" members of the royal family and are "no longer receiving funding through the Sovereign Grant."

The Sovereign Grant is the fund the government pays to the monarchy to cover their expenses during official duties.

"I find it extraordinary that they're still getting any money from the British taxpayer at all," Harwood exclaimed. "They have severed ties with the Royal Family, they've stopped doing public duties which is what they get money for in the first place."

He also pointed out how the two left every Commonwealth country to fully sever their ties from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. Their relocation also proved that Los Angeles was their last card to get away from the monarchy.

"Fine, if they want to be private citizens, they can be private citizens. But they should rescind their title, stop taking taxpayer money and they should go live like the Hollywood celebrities they so desperately and clearly want to live like," he went on.

Meanwhile, economist Grace Blakely shared that it is not only Prince Harry and Meghan who should stop using public funds. Per Blakely, the whole royal family should be cut off from using the sovereign grant.

This made Dan Wootton ask if she wanted to get rid of Queen Elizabeth II after serving the country for nine decades now.

"There are people starving and dealing with all sorts of desperate issues, why are we still spending money on the Queen?" Blakely explained. "I'm sure the Queen has enough assets to survive on."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Told To "Live Off"

Earlier this month, the Republic called out the Sussexes for squandering Britain's money to support themselves in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Republic's CEO Graham Smith questioned why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to enjoy the taxpayers' money when the United Kingdom does not owe them a living.

"I think most people would be surprised by any suggestion that people sitting on £30million in the bank might struggle in anyway finically," Smith said. "So I think if they want to live the lifestyle that people with £100million to then they have a problem."

He suggested that they should find a new source of income rather than wasting the budget that is supposed to be for the people of the U.K. If they cannot find one, the CEO demanded that they should live off with what they have.

