Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Devastating News About Sussex Foundation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II did not only revoke their HRH titles but also barred them from using their Sussex Royal brand.

With that said, they were also left with no other choice but to put an end to their Sussex Royal foundation. The said charity which was launched in July 2019 after the 35-year-old prince and her wife decided to establish their own organization and split from the foundation that they previously shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Sussex Royal Officially Shuts Down

In the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, multiple reports cited that the runaway royals have filed documents at Companies House to officially shut down their royal foundation.

Companies House received three separate documents from the Sussexes, which include a special resolution to wind up the company, the appointment of a voluntary liquidator, and a declaration of solvency.

"This document is being processed and will be available in 5 days," a statement under each filing read.

Back in April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were "looking forward" to starting their own foundation called Archewell.

"Arche" is a Greek word that means "source of action." It was also the inspiration behind the name of their 1-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in an announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Postponed Archewell's Launch

Although the couple is said to be "excited" about their post-royal project, they are in no rush to introduce Archewell and want to launch it "when the time is right."

With the current health and social crisis, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delayed Archewell's launch. They are said to be focusing on important matters like the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

"They have had the opportunity to speak with some incredible thought leaders, and those conversations have been deeply educational and helpful in identifying the work they want to with Archewell," a source told People. "They are applying all their learnings to the future of the organization."

This development about the Sussex Royal shutdown surfaced amid the revelations from their controversial biography "Finding Freedom."

Written by royal writers Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the book is set to reveal the alleged unfair treatment that Meghan Markle experienced in the monarchy -- prompting the Sussexes to leave.

The new bombshell biography was announced last May 2020 and is set to be released to the public on August 11.

READ MORE: Emmy Awards 2020: Netflix Makes History With Record-Breaking Haul!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles