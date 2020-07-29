Emmy Awards 2020: Netflix Makes History With Record-Breaking Haul!

Netflix took a dramatic leap and once again dominated the nominations for the Emmy Awards 2020.

The American streaming giant has bagged a total of 160 nominations across all categories for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Award.

Netflix Breaks Emmy History

On Tuesday morning, Netflix made the record-breaking haul, defeating broadcast giant HBO that only received 107 nominations. Meanwhile, entertainment conglomerate NBC fell way behind with 47 nominations as compared to last year's 58.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus got its first Emmy nominations with a total of 19 nods, alongside recently launched Apple TV Plus that got 18 nominations. Short-form streaming platform Quibi, which debuted in April, bagged 10 nominations from the coveted TV awards.

Moreover, this is also the second time for Netflix to defeat HBO. The streaming juggernaut ended HBO's 17-year Emmy domination in 2018 by bagging 112 nods over HBO's 108.

Having said that, the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-owned streaming site dominated 10 out of 11 major categories.

This includes the 2017 crime drama "Ozark" with 18 nominations, the historical drama series "The Crown" with 13, post-World War II drama "Hollywood" with 12, and science-horror fiction "Stranger Things" with eight nominations.

HBO's "Watchmen" Hailed As Most Nominated Series

On the other hand, HBO managed to redeem itself with superhero drama "Watchmen". The show was able to nab the most nominations for a show with 26 nods, including major categories such as Outstanding Limited Series, Best Lead Actor, and Best Lead Actress.

Meanwhile, Amazon's period comedy-drama "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" landed as the second most-nominated series with a total of 20 nods.

Other shows that made waves when it comes to nominations are "The Crown," "Ozark" and "Stranger Things," as well as Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" and Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian."

Interestingly, former Disney child star Zendaya earned her first Emmy nomination for best actress in a drama for her hit series "Euphoria."

The 23-year-old actress is up against other Hollywood A-listers such as Laura Linney for "Ozark," Jennifer Aniston for "The Morning Show," Olivia Colman for "The Crown," and Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve."

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, the Emmy Awards 2020 is still set to take place on September 20. Renowned late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the presenter.

It is the comedian's third time as the emcee after he successfully took center stage in 2012 and 2016.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Jimmy Kimmel previously mentioned in a statement.

However, details regarding the show are yet to be confirmed. It is also still unclear whether the event will be virtual or not.

