Is Tom Holland Dating Nadia Parkes? Here's the Truth!

Tom Holland just gave a massive hint that he is truly dating actress Nadia Parkes.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is no longer hiding his romance with Nadia, as Tom made their relationship Instagram official.

Single No More

Earlier this week, Tom surprised his 35.7 million followers on Instagram by sharing Nadia's photo for the first time. Although he did not tag her, the actress gave a hint by posting a photoset on her own Instagram account while wearing the same outfit.

Presumably, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star took the snaps. With that said, it stirred more rumors that the two are now officially a couple.

The Instagram gesture came after The Daily Mail disclosed last May that the 24-year-old actor is no longer single after he started dating Nadia Parkes "over three months ago."

The pair are said to be quarantining together and enjoying their new lives as a couple, a few days before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London," the source said. "They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them."

The insider added that although the couple is living together "so soon," their friends and families are aware of the relationship. In fact, reports indicate how quarantining together made them stronger.

His new girlfriend is a London-based actress known for her participation in the series "The Spanish Princess" and in an episode of science fiction show "Doctor Who."

Fans React To Tom-Nadia Relationship!

Tom's post, which has now reached 5.5 million likes, also garnered comments from his long-time fans and followers.

"When everyone is upset he's taken but I'm happy for him cuz he found someone," one Instagram user said.

Another one wrote, "If you love him then you should respect his relationship."

"Who else remembers when Tomdaya was a thing," a Tom-Daya shipper exclaimed.

Tom Holland sparked an on-screen romance with his "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya, but they shut down the rumors and clarified that they were not an "item" in the real world.

They were pictured having cinema trips together multiple times, and the speculations surfaced again after Tom was seen leaving Zendaya's LA residence in May 2020.

Despite those events, the actor's only public relationship was with his childhood friend Olivia Bolton. They were first spotted together at the British Summertime Festival in July 2019.

"Tom and Olivia's family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them," a source told The Sun at the time. "All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten."

However, their romance only lasted for nine months and they announced their split in April 2020.

"Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple," a Daily Mail source said.

Although he has not directly confirmed his relationship with Nadia, Tom once made it clear that he does not talk about his relationships since he wants to leave them outside the spotlight.

"It's just, I'm a very private person," he said during an interview for GQ's fall/winter 2019 issue. "If you do a Google search, I'm not a tabloid person. I don't like living in the spotlight. I'm quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be."

