Angelina Jolie Secretly SEDUCED Brad Pitt With Extreme Sexual Act!

Rumors about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's romance started while filming their 2005 action comedy film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

Months following the release of the movie, speculations about their secret affair grew stronger after the "Fight Club" actor ended his five-year marriage to his then-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Although the award-winning actor initially denied his romance with the "Tomb Raider" actress, they later confessed that they had "fallen in love" on the set of the movie.

Angelina Jolie Seduced Brad Pitt During "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" Shoot

Interestingly, new reports cited that Angelina Jolie "seduced" Brad Pitt by removing her "flesh-colored" underwear in one of their love scenes.

"In the end, she shunned the suit and climbed in bed with him naked! It's the biggest thing we all remember from that film," a source from the set of their movie shared to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Jolie's former bodyguard Mark Behar also revealed to the entertainment outlet that the pair obviously have feelings for each other.

"[Angelina] and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other, and it was so cute," Behar shared.

"Brangelina" Caught Making Out by Former Bodyguard

Moreover, Behar also claimed that he caught Jolie and Pitt "making out" in their trailers, so he was not surprised when they ended up getting engaged in 2012.

"I caught them several times in each other's trailers making out. I wasn't shocked at all when they got married years later," the ex-bodyguard added.

After nine years of being together, the power couple -- once dubbed as "Brangelina" -- decided to get married in 2014 in France.

Pitt and Jolie had a secret wedding ceremony at a private chapel in the French village of Correns followed by an intimate party together with family and close friends.

Unfortunately, things turned out unexpectedly after the couple ended their marriage in 2016.

The "Maleficent" star filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." It was reported that the "decision was made for the health of the family."

In addition, Jolie kept the physical custody of the couple's six children, namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on Co-Parenting

Now, the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and the Golden Globe winner are great co-parents to their kids.

Last March, E! News reported that the Jolie-Pitt kids "love" spending time with their parents and just hanging around together at their home.

"All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits," a source told the outlet. "They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies."

The "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" actor was recently spotted entering and exiting his ex-wife's private community in Los Feliz, California while riding his silver motorcycle.

