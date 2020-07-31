Together Again? Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Fans Receive Amazing News!

Earlier this year, former Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet as they reunited on-screen after almost a decade since their divorce.

During the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards last January, the 56-year-old Pitt and 51-year-old Aniston had a victorious night after bagging the awards for their respective nominations.

Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," while Jennifer got the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her role in Apple TV's "The Morning Show."

The ex-couple had an unexpected reunion at the backstage and exchanged pleasantries at each other. The photos of Brad and Jennifer exchanging a congratulatory hug and holding each other's hands immediately went viral on social media and sent the Brad-Jenn shippers into a total frenzy.

Their historical reunion also led to several speculations that the exes are now back on each other's arms and are only keeping their relationship low-key to avoid public scrutiny.

Since then, fans have been longing to see the former golden couple back on screen once again and cross their fingers to rekindle their 90s romance.

Six months after the sensational reunion, it looks like Brad and Jennifer will have the chance to be reunited again in a prestigious awards night.

Emmys 2020

Just recently, the Television Academy dropped the list of nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony. The much-awaited awards night will happen on September 20, 2020, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

Both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston received a nomination for the Emmys 2020, which means fans could see another sweet reunion from both stars.

The "Friends" alum scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "The Morning Show." Meanwhile, the "Troy" star received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

On Tuesday, Jennifer took to Instagram to acknowledge her nomination and commended the team behind the show, who worked so hard to produce a great program.

"What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family," Jennifer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scene and promotional photos from her hit Apple TV series.

Brad-Jen Reunion 2.0

But fans and Brad-Jenn shippers should not get their hopes high for another physical reunion.

Since the coronavirus global pandemic threat is still around us, a typical awards night with red carpet, audience, and backstage interviews are unlikely to happen. The Emmys 2020 might also have a virtual ceremony, just like how the other production proceeds with their show.

While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will unlikely cross paths during the awards ceremony, fans are still hoping to see them reunited virtually during TV's biggest night. Let us just cross our fingers to get a glimpse of the e-couple even only on "split-screens."

