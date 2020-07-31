Sorry Kanye West! Kim Kardashian Thinks Her Husband Is A HUGE Burden to Her Life

Early this week, Kim Kardashian touched down in Los Angeles after an emotional trip to Wyoming to see her troubled husband, Kanye West.

During the visit, she was spotted crying in a car with her husband as they started their crisis talks.

The 39-year-old reality star arrived alone on Tuesday and was photographed by The Daily Mail, deboarding the plane wearing a comfy white tracksuit.

Back in Los Angeles, where things seem normal for her and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, it has been reported that her husband's antics have become a huge burden.

A source told Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian flew to her husband to ask him to get help and figure out a resolution for their marriage and their family.

"Kim has always tried to be there for support and help Kanye in any way she can, but the way he has been acting and behaving in recent months has taken a toll on her," the source continued, "And he has become a huge burden."

While the SKIMS founder has continued to show her support for the award-winning musician,the future of their relationship remains unclear.

Another source told Us Weekly, "Kim and Kanye have talked about the possibility of ending their marriage."

Kim and Kanye West, who have been married in May 2014 and share four children together, have reportedly been talking about divorce months before the rapper's outbursts on Twitter.

"Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye," the source explained, "They both still love each other, and there is still some interest in making this marriage work, but in recent months, it has looked way less likely."

Another insider told People Magazine revealed that the KKW Beauty mogul feels trapped even though she still considers the "Jesus Walks" rapper as "the love of her life." However, the insider claimed that Kim currently doesn't know what to do.

This comes after Kanye West's claims on Twitter that he had been "trying to divorce" the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for the past two years.

Kanye, who announced that he is running for president, had also told a crowd at his campaign rally that they considered aborting their daughter North.

He also claimed that his wife was trying to have him locked up.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian showed her support for Kanye with an Instagram post acknowledging his bipolar disorder.

She wrote, "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

On July 25, TMZ reported that Kanye visited a hospital in Wyoming to get himself checked after experiencing "a lot of anxiety."

That same day, he publicly apologized to Kim for "going public with something that was a private matter."

"I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," Kanye West tweeted.

Other fellow celebrities have also been worried about the rapper. Justin Bieber recently visited Kanye at his Wyoming ranch to check up on him, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed he called Kanye to ask how he was.

