Taylor Swift Folklore: Fans Convinced Harry Styles Helped Her Write Two Songs

Taylor Swift surprised the entire world when she announced that she was coming out with a new album titled folklore.

On July 23, she announced that she was dropping her eighth studio album in less than 24 hours.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker thanked the musical heroes that worked with her on the album, which she only started working on when the lockdown was ordered.

When folklore was released, the songs have blown up the internet.

There have been many standout songs on the album, and there were also some questions on some songs.

There are two common questions.

First, are Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn no longer together?

The second, and by far the most popular one: Who is this writer, William Bowery?

In the songs "Exile" and "Betty," Taylor Swift credited William Bowery for co-writing the song. Many fans are convinced that it was obviously a pseudonym.

If the 30-year-old did write two songs with an ex-boyfriend, it wouldn't be the first one.

Taylor Swift has written a song with her other ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris for "This Is What You Came For." Harris' pseudonym was Nils Sjöberg.

There could be connections that point to Joe Alwyn since the couple stayed at the Bowery Hotel in New York.

While some thought it was Alwyn, many are convinced that it is her ex-boyfriend and former One Direction member, Harry Styles.

A Tumblr page name exilehaylor created a "master list of everything" that points to William Bowery being the "Adore You" hitmaker.

Styles has two connections to "Bowery."

First, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift stayed at the Bowery Hotel in New York in 2012, and second, one of Styles' last performances before each state was put into lockdown was at the Bowery Ballroom.

The Tumblr page also pointed out the lyrics to one of the most popular favorite songs on folklore, which is "Exile," performed by Swift featuring Bon Iver.

The page claims that Styles' side of the conversation is Bon Iver's, whose real name is Justin Vernon.

The Taylor super fan on Tumblr said that the lyrics "I can see you standing, honey; With his arms around your body; Laughin', but the joke's not funny at all" is Harry Styles singing to Swift.

She responded with, "I can see you starin', honey; Like he's just your understudy; Like you'd get your knuckles bloody for me."

The fan believes that this could refer to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards when Swift and her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris were front and center and had some PDA overload as Styles just looked on.

Another example shows that Swift's music video for "Cardigan" is similar to Styles' "Falling" video.

Aaron Dessner, a member of the popular band The Nationals, worked entirely with Taylor Swift on the making of folklore. He also gave hints that the person who wrote "Exile" and "Betty" is someone who makes songs for a living.

Vulture asked him straight up if it was Joe Alwyn, but Dessner revealed, "She won't tell me that. I think it's someone else, but it's good to have some mysteries."

When asked why he thinks it's not Alwyn, Dessner revealed to Rolling Stone that William Bowery initially started working on "Exile" himself, something only someone who has knowledge and experience in writing songs could do.

"He's a songwriter, and because of social distancing, I've never met him," Dessner shared.

"He wrote the original idea for 'Exile,' and then Taylor took it and ran with it."

