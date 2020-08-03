Ellen DeGeneres Alone? Hollywood Pals Seem to Abandon Her Amid Toxic Workplace Scandal

Do you know how it feels like to have no one defend you when you need your friends the most? Ellen DeGeneres sure knows how it feels as it seems like most of her A-list Hollywood pals have deserted her in times of trouble.

Earlier this year, the 62-year-old talk show queen started to face a slow and painful downfall after several people come to light and accused her of being mean and rude and claim that her "be kind" themed namesake show is too-good-to-be-true.

But Ellen faced a major fallback when some former and current employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" made bombshell claims of experiencing racism and toxic work culture while working for the 17-year-old show.

The host then tried to make amend with her staff by penning an emotional apology letter and promising to keep her hands on the internal investigation to make things right.

But instead of taking the road of reconciliation, another room for a final blow was opened. It is after a dozen of staff came forward and detail their experience of being subjected to sexual abuse and misconduct by three top executives from the show, namely, Kevin Leman, Ed Galvin, and Jonathan Norman.

Ellen DeGeneres Friends

Throughout her career, Ellen has been surrounded by Hollywood A-listers and befriended some of the biggest names in the industry like Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Michelle Obama, and more.

She once went viral on social media after taking a prestigious "Oscar selfie" with the Meryl Streep, Brad Pit, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, and Bradley Cooper in 2014.

Ellen Degeneres Alone in the Battle?

Since Ellen DeGeneres was put under fire for left and right accusations, none of her friends have made a public statement to defend the host. Unfortunately, it looks like these pals would not sacrifice their fame and platform to rescue Ellen from the public humiliation and brand suicide she is facing.

Speaking to the "The Sun," a source said that these high-paying celebrities would probably not put their career on a great risk by defending the woman of the hour.

"Ellen has gained a reputation as a friend to the stars, but A-listers would have to take great risks to publicly defend the show," the source said.

"The explosion of the #MeToo movement has really shone a light on workplace conduct in Hollywood. Studios are under pressure to change the culture," the source added.

Risks and Rewards for Ellen's Friends

There are two things that Ellen's friends could face once they came out and publicly take on the host's side.

First, they could be applauded for being that one true friend who chooses loyalty over their reputation. Some of Ellen's friends could also have the guts to stand for her and show their support.

On the other hand, celebrities could also face a major backlash and be the next subject of Twitter's "cancel culture" if they choose to defend Ellen over small-time production employees.

Would these Hollywood A-listers risk their name for the sake of being a true friend, or will they continue to keep their lips sealed and leave Ellen DeGeneres in the dark?

