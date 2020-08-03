Nikki and Brie Bella Drops Double Massive Baby News Amid Global Pandemic

Double trouble turned double bundle of joy!

Famous twin professional wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella, also known as "The Bella Twins" just welcomed their newborn babies amid the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

Besides sharing the same features, the 36-year-old twin sisters also spent the past nine months growing a child together inside their respective wombs. The duo welcomed the month of August with a bang by giving birth simultaneously.

Mom-of-Two Alert

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Brie Bella successfully gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Brie's newborn son is the second child she shares with husband, Daniel Bryan. Brie's 3-year-old eldest daughter Birdie Danielson is now officially a big sister, yey!

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Brie announced the good news by posting a photo on her Instagram account.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote alongside a photo of the baby boy's hand while holding her and Bryan's hands.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" she added.

But Brie chose to keep her newborn son's identity mysterious for now as she and Bryan's hands covered the baby boy's face. Brie has also yet to reveal the baby boy's name.

Mommy Nikki

A few hours before Brie welcomed his baby boy, Nikki Bella officially becomes a first-time mom after giving birth to her first child with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev.

On July 31st, the couple gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and introduced him on Instagram through yet another mysterious photo.

"7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here, and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Nikki wrote on Sunday, just a few hours after Brie also drop the good news.

"Everyone is safe and healthy," she added, alongside the tiny little hand of their baby boy.





The Bellas Pregnancy Journey

Earlier this year, Nikki and Brie Bella surprised their fans by dropping a joint statement announcing that they are both growing a baby inside their tummy at the same time.

On their official announcement, the "Total Bellas" confirmed that they are also due a week and a half apart.

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki said in an interview with People.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie added.

"People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" Brie explained.

In her personal Instagram announcement, Mommy Nikki revealed she was so nervous upon finding out about the baby but excited as she always wanted to become a mom.

"I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!" Nikki wrote.

Meanwhile, Brie expressed her excitement about sharing the pregnancy journey with her twin sister.

"We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too, lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you, Sister!!"

